Sports
Casper Ruud qualifies for the last four at ATP Finals with a dramatic victory over Taylor Fritz in Turin
Casper Ruud defeated Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday night in Turin, making his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, recorded a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) victory over the American to secure qualification for the semifinals for the second consecutive season.
Ruud wins the Green Group outright and faces the second-place winner of the Red Group on Saturday in the semi-finals.
Fritz, who falls to 1-1 on his ATP Finals debut, will face Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the semifinals.
Ruud – in the end it went my way
In his first career interview with Fritz, Ruud was pushed to the limit. Both players served superbly, giving one break each in the two-hour, eleven-minute game.
Of course there is a lot at stake, we both played to get to the semi-finals and we know that in the back of our minds.
—Casper Ruud
After splitting the first two sets on a single break, neither player conceded in the third, until Ruud weathered a late storm from the American to convert his third match point of the night at the end of the deciding tiebreak. Fritz, who qualified in Turin when Carlos Alcaraz pulled out with an abdominal injury, recovered from 5-1 in the tiebreak to 6-all. But from there he lost his reach and fouled the last two points to give Ruud the well-deserved win.
Fortunately for me, it all went well in the end, Ruud said on track after his 50th win of 2022. You think you’ve got it when you’re 5-1 up in the tiebreak and then it turns around. Taylor played some great runs, hit some incredible winners there to get back to 6-all, and I might have hesitated a bit when I had a 6-4 lead, but it’s normal.
It’s normal, obviously there’s a lot at stake, we both played to get to the semi-finals and we know that in the back of our minds.
Ruud – movement is key on the fast lanes
It’s no secret that defending is difficult on the fast-playing hard courts in Turin and that’s why Ruud is so happy with his way of moving this week. The 24-year-old says speed is needed this week to defend the court.
I think my movements have been much better over the past few weeks, he said. I feel like I’m doing better now than I’ve been in a few months, so that feels good. Of course you will have more difficult moments and periods in your career where you are a bit heavier on your legs and they don’t work, but here in Turin they worked well – luckily. Every time you feel like the move is in the right place, it gives you confidence knowing that you might be able to reach for a few extra balls and that you’re quick with your legs, especially here on the fast indoor courts.
Winning the group is a pleasant surprise for Ruud
Now that he has conquered first place in his group, Ruud can relax in Turin on Thursday during his match against Rafael Nadal. A luxury that the Norwegian, who qualified for the semi-finals after his third match last year, did not expect.
I didn’t see myself in this position when this tournament started, he said. I’ll try to just take it like any other game, but not risk injury, so to speak. Of course I’m going full throttle and getting ready for Saturday, but it will be nice to know that I now have a few days to really focus on Saturday and that I’ve already booked my semi-final ticket.
Last year I think we played on Friday and I just made it in the last game, so this is a different situation and I will try to take advantage of it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tennismajors.com/atp/nitto-atp-finals-atp/casper-ruud-qualifies-for-last-four-at-atp-finals-with-dramatic-win-over-taylor-fritz-in-turin-645425.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
