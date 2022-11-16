Whitmore is part of the Top 50 Wooden Award Watch List

Connect with us

LOS ANGELES, California (November 15, 2022) The John R. Wooden Award, presented by Wendy’s, today announced the Preseason Top 50 Watch List on ESPN’s SportsCenter and onESPN.com. The list was also highlighted during ESPN’s coverage of the Champions Classic. Chosen by a pre-season poll of national college basketball experts, the list features 50 student-athletes who are the first-time front runners for college basketball’s most prestigious awards, the Wooden Award All American Team and the Most Outstanding Player Award.

2022 Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky) headlines the Preseason Top 50 along with two-time Wooden Award All American Drew Timme (Gonzaga) and 2021 Wooden Award All American Hunter Dickinson (Michigan). Three schools lead with three selections on the Preseason Top 50: Duke (Dereck Lively II, Jeremy Roach and Dariq Whitehead), Kentucky (Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace and Sahvir Wheeler), and North Carolina (Armando Bacot, RJ Davis and Caleb Love). Several other schools have multiple players on the list: Baylor (Adam Flagler and Keyonte George), Creighton (Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman), Gonzaga (Julian Strawther and Timme), Kansas (Kevin McCullar Jr. and Jalen Wilson), Miami (FL ) (Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong), Texas (Timmy Allen and Tyrese Hunter), and UCLA (Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr.).

Of the 50 players on the preseason roster, 38 are seniors, including 24 seniors. The recent trend of recognizing outstanding freshmen continues with seven names in the Preseason Top 50: George (Baylor), Lively II (Duke), Brandon Miller (Alabama), Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas), Wallace (Kentucky), Whitehead (Duke ), and Cam Whitmore (Villa Nova).

The Preseason Top 50 represents 14 conferences. The ACC leads all conferences with ten selections, followed by the Big 12 and SEC with seven each, the Big East, Big Ten, and Pac-12 with five each, the American, Mountain West, and WCC with two each, and the ASUN, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, Horizon and Summit League with one selection each.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Men’s Player of the Year, presented by Wendy’s. Players not chosen on the preseason list are still eligible for the midseason Wooden Award list, late season list, and National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award. Nearly 1,000 voters will be ranked in order of 10 of those 15 players when voting opens ahead of the NCAA tournament and will allow voters to factor in performance during early rounds. The Wooden Award All American Team is announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA tournament. The winner of the 2023 John R. Wooden Award will be presented in Los Angeles in April.

About the John R. Wooden Award

Founded in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award Program is home to the most prestigious awards in the university
basketball in honor of The Wooden Award Most OutstandingPlayer for men and women, The WoodenAward All America Teams for men and women, and the annual Wooden Award Legend of Coaching recipient selection. Honored students have demonstrated to their university that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the John R. Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee, including progressing toward graduation and retaining of at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA. Previous winners include Larry Bird (’79), Michael Jordan (’84), Tim Duncan (’97), Kevin Durant (’07), Candace Parker (’07; ’08), Maya Moore (’09; ’11) , Chiney Ogwumike (’14), and last year’s recipients, Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky.

Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award has contributed nearly one million dollars to the universities’ general scholarship fund in the name of Wooden Award All American recipients and has sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long basketball camps. In addition, each year the John R. Wooden Award partners with the Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) to host the Wooden Award Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament. The one-day tournament brings together Special Olympics athletes and the Wooden Award All Americans and coaches in attendance. It is hosted at the Los Angeles Athletic Club during John R. Wooden Award Weekend.

The Legends of Coaching Award will be presented along with the Men’s and Women’s Players of the Year Wooden Award on April 7, 2023. For up-to-date information on the Wooden Award, visitwww.woodenward.comand follow the Wooden Award on Facebookwww.facebook.com/woodenawardand @WoodenAward on Twitter and Instagram.

###

John R. wooden award

Presented by Wendy’s

Preseason Top 50

Name

School

Conference

Height

Class

Position

Max Abmas

Oral Roberts

Top League

6-0

sr.

G

Chic Alexander

St John’s

Great East

6-0

Jr.

G

Timmy Allen

Texas

Big 12

6-6

sr.

F

Armando Bacot

North Carolina

ACC

6-11

sr.

F/C

Matt Bradley

State of San Diego

mountain west

6-4

sr.

G

Campbell fabrics

UCLA

Pac-12

5-11

sr.

G

Colin Castleton

Florida

SEC

6-11

sr.

F

Anthony Davis

Detroit Mercy

Horizon

6-1

sr.

G

Kendrick Davis

Memphis

American

6-0

sr.

G

RJ Davis

North Carolina

ACC

6-0

Jr.

G

Hunter Dickinson#

Michigan

Big Ten

7-1

Jr.

C

Zach Edey

Purdue

Big Ten

7-4

Jr.

C

Adam Flagler

Baylor

Big 12

6-3

sr.

G

Jayden Garner

Virginia

ACC

6-6

sr.

F

Keyon George

Baylor

Big 12

6-4

Fri.

G

Da Ron Holmes II

Dayton

Atlantic Ocean 10

6-10

sof

F

Tyrese Hunter

Texas

Big 12

6-0

sof

G

Harrison Ingram

Stanford

Pac-12

6-7

sof

F

Trayce Jackson Davis

Indiana

Big Ten

6-9

sr.

F

Jaime Jacques Jr.

UCLA

Pac-12

6-7

sr.

G/F

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Creighton

Great East

7-1

Jr.

C

Derek Lively II

Duke

ACC

7-1

Fri.

C

Caleb love

North Carolina

ACC

6-4

Jr.

G

Hunter Maldonado

Wyoming

mountain west

6-7

sr.

G

Kevin McCullar Jr.

Kansas

Big 12

6-6

sr.

G

Darius McGhee

Freedom

I LIVE

5-9

sr.

G

Mike Miles Jr.

TCU

Big 12

6-2

Jr.

G

Brandon Miller

Alabama

SEC

6-9

Fri.

F

Kris Murray

Iowa

Big Ten

6-8

Jr.

F

Nijel package

Miami, Florida

ACC

6-0

sof

G

Will Richardson

Oregon

Pac-12

6-5

sr.

G

Jeremy Roach

Duke

ACC

6-2

Jr.

G

Adam Sango

Connecticut

Great East

6-9

Jr.

F

Marcus Sasser

Houston

American

6-2

sr.

G

Baylor Schierman

Creighton

Great East

6-7

sr.

G

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Illinois

Big Ten

6-6

sr.

G

Terquavion Smith

NC state

ACC

6-4

sof

G

Nick Smith Jr.

Arkansas

SEC

6-5

Fri.

G

Julian Strawter

Gonzaga

WCC

6-7

Jr.

G

Drew hour#*

Gonzaga

WCC

6-10

sr.

F

Oscar Tshiebwe**

Kentucky

SEC

6-9

sr.

F

Azuolas Tubelis

Arizona

Pac-12

6-11

Jr.

F

Santiago bishops

Tennessee

SEC

6-3

sr.

G

Jordan Walker

UAB

Conference USA

5-11

sr.

G

Cason Wallace

Kentucky

SEC

6-4

Fri.

G

Savir Wheeler

Kentucky

SEC

5-9

sr.

G

Dariq Whitehead

Duke

ACC

6-7

Fri.

F

Cam Whitmore

Villanova

Great East

6-7

Fri.

F

Jalen Wilson

Kansas

Big 12

6-8

Jr.

F

Isaiah Wong

Miami, Florida

ACC

6-4

Jr.

G

# denotes that a player has been selected as a 2020-21 Wooden Award All American

* indicates a player has been selected as a 2021-22 Wooden Award All American

** denotes that the player has been selected as the winner of the 2021-22 Wooden Award

John R. wooden award
http://www.woodenaward.com/

John R. Wooden Award, John R. Wooden Award All American Team, Wooden Award All American Team, Wooden Watch, Wooden Award and the player silhouettes are trademarks or registered trademarks of LAACO, Ltd. Wendy’s is a registered trademark of Wendy’s International, LLC . Used with permission.

