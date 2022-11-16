Whitmore is part of the Top 50 Wooden Award Watch List





LOS ANGELES, California (November 15, 2022) The John R. Wooden Award, presented by Wendy’s, today announced the Preseason Top 50 Watch List on ESPN’s SportsCenter and onESPN.com. The list was also highlighted during ESPN’s coverage of the Champions Classic. Chosen by a pre-season poll of national college basketball experts, the list features 50 student-athletes who are the first-time front runners for college basketball’s most prestigious awards, the Wooden Award All American Team and the Most Outstanding Player Award. 2022 Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky) headlines the Preseason Top 50 along with two-time Wooden Award All American Drew Timme (Gonzaga) and 2021 Wooden Award All American Hunter Dickinson (Michigan). Three schools lead with three selections on the Preseason Top 50: Duke (Dereck Lively II, Jeremy Roach and Dariq Whitehead), Kentucky (Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace and Sahvir Wheeler), and North Carolina (Armando Bacot, RJ Davis and Caleb Love). Several other schools have multiple players on the list: Baylor (Adam Flagler and Keyonte George), Creighton (Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman), Gonzaga (Julian Strawther and Timme), Kansas (Kevin McCullar Jr. and Jalen Wilson), Miami (FL ) (Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong), Texas (Timmy Allen and Tyrese Hunter), and UCLA (Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr.). Of the 50 players on the preseason roster, 38 are seniors, including 24 seniors. The recent trend of recognizing outstanding freshmen continues with seven names in the Preseason Top 50: George (Baylor), Lively II (Duke), Brandon Miller (Alabama), Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas), Wallace (Kentucky), Whitehead (Duke ), and Cam Whitmore (Villa Nova). The Preseason Top 50 represents 14 conferences. The ACC leads all conferences with ten selections, followed by the Big 12 and SEC with seven each, the Big East, Big Ten, and Pac-12 with five each, the American, Mountain West, and WCC with two each, and the ASUN, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, Horizon and Summit League with one selection each. The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Men’s Player of the Year, presented by Wendy’s. Players not chosen on the preseason list are still eligible for the midseason Wooden Award list, late season list, and National Ballot. The National Ballot consists of 15 top players who have proven to their universities that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the Wooden Award. Nearly 1,000 voters will be ranked in order of 10 of those 15 players when voting opens ahead of the NCAA tournament and will allow voters to factor in performance during early rounds. The Wooden Award All American Team is announced the week of the “Elite Eight” round of the NCAA tournament. The winner of the 2023 John R. Wooden Award will be presented in Los Angeles in April. About the John R. Wooden Award Founded in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award Program is home to the most prestigious awards in the university



basketball in honor of The Wooden Award Most OutstandingPlayer for men and women, The WoodenAward All America Teams for men and women, and the annual Wooden Award Legend of Coaching recipient selection. Honored students have demonstrated to their university that they meet or exceed the qualifications of the John R. Wooden Award as set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee, including progressing toward graduation and retaining of at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA. Previous winners include Larry Bird (’79), Michael Jordan (’84), Tim Duncan (’97), Kevin Durant (’07), Candace Parker (’07; ’08), Maya Moore (’09; ’11) , Chiney Ogwumike (’14), and last year’s recipients, Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky. Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award has contributed nearly one million dollars to the universities’ general scholarship fund in the name of Wooden Award All American recipients and has sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long basketball camps. In addition, each year the John R. Wooden Award partners with the Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) to host the Wooden Award Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament. The one-day tournament brings together Special Olympics athletes and the Wooden Award All Americans and coaches in attendance. It is hosted at the Los Angeles Athletic Club during John R. Wooden Award Weekend. The Legends of Coaching Award will be presented along with the Men’s and Women’s Players of the Year Wooden Award on April 7, 2023. For up-to-date information on the Wooden Award, visitwww.woodenward.comand follow the Wooden Award on Facebookwww.facebook.com/woodenawardand @WoodenAward on Twitter and Instagram. ### John R. wooden award Presented by Wendy’s Preseason Top 50 Name School Conference Height Class Position Max Abmas Oral Roberts Top League 6-0 sr. G Chic Alexander St John’s Great East 6-0 Jr. G Timmy Allen Texas Big 12 6-6 sr. F Armando Bacot North Carolina ACC 6-11 sr. F/C Matt Bradley State of San Diego mountain west 6-4 sr. G Campbell fabrics UCLA Pac-12 5-11 sr. G Colin Castleton Florida SEC 6-11 sr. F Anthony Davis Detroit Mercy Horizon 6-1 sr. G Kendrick Davis Memphis American 6-0 sr. G RJ Davis North Carolina ACC 6-0 Jr. G Hunter Dickinson# Michigan Big Ten 7-1 Jr. C Zach Edey Purdue Big Ten 7-4 Jr. C Adam Flagler Baylor Big 12 6-3 sr. G Jayden Garner Virginia ACC 6-6 sr. F Keyon George Baylor Big 12 6-4 Fri. G Da Ron Holmes II Dayton Atlantic Ocean 10 6-10 sof F Tyrese Hunter Texas Big 12 6-0 sof G Harrison Ingram Stanford Pac-12 6-7 sof F Trayce Jackson Davis Indiana Big Ten 6-9 sr. F Jaime Jacques Jr. UCLA Pac-12 6-7 sr. G/F Ryan Kalkbrenner Creighton Great East 7-1 Jr. C Derek Lively II Duke ACC 7-1 Fri. C Caleb love North Carolina ACC 6-4 Jr. G Hunter Maldonado Wyoming mountain west 6-7 sr. G Kevin McCullar Jr. Kansas Big 12 6-6 sr. G Darius McGhee Freedom I LIVE 5-9 sr. G Mike Miles Jr. TCU Big 12 6-2 Jr. G Brandon Miller Alabama SEC 6-9 Fri. F Kris Murray Iowa Big Ten 6-8 Jr. F Nijel package Miami, Florida ACC 6-0 sof G Will Richardson Oregon Pac-12 6-5 sr. G Jeremy Roach Duke ACC 6-2 Jr. G Adam Sango Connecticut Great East 6-9 Jr. F Marcus Sasser Houston American 6-2 sr. G Baylor Schierman Creighton Great East 6-7 sr. G Terrence Shannon Jr. Illinois Big Ten 6-6 sr. G Terquavion Smith NC state ACC 6-4 sof G Nick Smith Jr. Arkansas SEC 6-5 Fri. G Julian Strawter Gonzaga WCC 6-7 Jr. G Drew hour#* Gonzaga WCC 6-10 sr. F Oscar Tshiebwe** Kentucky SEC 6-9 sr. F Azuolas Tubelis Arizona Pac-12 6-11 Jr. F Santiago bishops Tennessee SEC 6-3 sr. G Jordan Walker UAB Conference USA 5-11 sr. G Cason Wallace Kentucky SEC 6-4 Fri. G Savir Wheeler Kentucky SEC 5-9 sr. G Dariq Whitehead Duke ACC 6-7 Fri. F Cam Whitmore Villanova Great East 6-7 Fri. F Jalen Wilson Kansas Big 12 6-8 Jr. F Isaiah Wong Miami, Florida ACC 6-4 Jr. G # denotes that a player has been selected as a 2020-21 Wooden Award All American * indicates a player has been selected as a 2021-22 Wooden Award All American ** denotes that the player has been selected as the winner of the 2021-22 Wooden Award John R. wooden award



http://www.woodenaward.com/ John R. Wooden Award, John R. Wooden Award All American Team, Wooden Award All American Team, Wooden Watch, Wooden Award and the player silhouettes are trademarks or registered trademarks of LAACO, Ltd. Wendy’s is a registered trademark of Wendy’s International, LLC . Used with permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://villanova.com/news/2022/11/15/mens-basketball-whitmore-is-part-of-top-50-wooden-award-watch-list.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos