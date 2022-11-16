Mountain Hawks take on Marist at Stabler Arena on Wednesday night





BETHLEHEM, Pa. The Lehigh men’s basketball team will play their second home game of the season and first game at Stabler Arena for the 2022-23 season, as the Mountain Hawks take on Marist at 7 p.m. Lehigh leads the overall series 6-0 and won the last meeting in 2018 78-72. Lehigh (1-2) enters the game after earning his first win of the year with a 97-58 victory over Division III Misericordia on Sunday at Leeman-Turner Arena in Grace Hall. The Mountain Hawks played their first game at Grace Hall since 1979. A balanced scoring effort saw 14 different Mountain Hawks record a run on Sunday, with four scoring in double digits. Keith Higgins Jr. recorded 17 points, 6-for-9 from the field, 3-for-6 from long range and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. Higgins added three rebounds, two assists, one block and a steal Tyler Whitney-Sidney also made six baskets from the floor, a three-pointer and both throwing errors for his 15 points. Eve Taylor threw in 12 runs, going 5-for-7 from the field and 2-for-3 from behind the 3-point line, and took down four boards. He swiped three steals and added one assist. The Mountain Hawks finished in double digits Reed Fenton , who went 5-for-9 from the floor and knocked down a three-pointer for his 11 points. He contributed two steals, a blocked shot and one rebound. Lehigh finished the night with 45.6 percent while holding the Cougars to 33.9 percent of the field. The Brown and White shot 28.1 percent from long range, while Misericordia shot just under with 27.6 percent from behind the arc. The Mountain Hawks outsprinted the Cougars 55-34 in the game. Marist comes in with an 1-1 record after winning the season opener against American 73-69, then trailed Binghamton by three points. Three Red Foxes scored in double digits, led by Patrick Gardner with 21.5 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. Tickets for Wednesday night’s game can be purchased at LehighTickets.com or by visiting the Stabler Arena box office prior to tip. After Wednesday’s game, the Mountain Hawks will travel to Saint Francis on Monday, November 21. The tip is scheduled to air at 7 p.m. on NEC Front Row and Fox Sports Radio 94.7 FM and 1230 AM. Date: November 16, 2022 Opponent: Marist Red Foxes Tip: 19:00 Arena (capacity): Stable Arena (5,600) Place: Bethlehem, Pa. Lehigh’s record: 1-2, 0-0 Patriot League Virginia Tech’s record: 1-1, 0-0 MAAC Series: Lehigh leads 6-0 TV/Video: ESPN+ Radio: Fox Sports Radio 94.7 FM and 1230 AM Like Lehigh Men’s Basketball opFacebookcontinuationTwitterandInstagramfor exclusive content, team updates and more. Tickets for one match are on saleHERE.

