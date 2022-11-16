Djokovic and Tsitsipas have value (November 16)

The ATP final have produced thrilling tennis and the action continues in Turin on Wednesday.

I found value in both of Wednesday’s games, including a showdown between Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev.

Read on for my best bets and predictions!

Novak Djokovic (-300) vs Andrey Rublev (+230)

8 a.m. ET

Djokovic started strong in the ATP Finals, defeat Stephanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6(4). Djokovic was effective on his serve, winning 79% of his serve points and conceding only one break point, which he saved.

While it was difficult to return Tsitsipas’ big serve on Turin’s fast surface, Djokovic did manage to break once and win two return points in the crucial second set tiebreak.

It’s been quite a season for Djokovic, watching him to win Wimbledon, but did not even compete in the Australian Open and US open. Overall, Djokovic is 37-6 this seasonincluding a 16-2 mark on hard courts.

Djokovic is very fast on the pitch and plays with first class controlled aggression from the baseline. The Serb has the world’s best backhand and when he serves like he did against Tsitsipas, he’s almost impossible to beat.

Rublev played a full game defeat Daniil Medvedev 6-7(7), 6-3, 7-6(7) to start his campaign in Turin. Rublev won 82% of his first serve points and was only broken once. On return, Rublev won 56% of his return on the second serve and broke Medvedev’s serve three times.

He’s had a strong one year, 50-18 so far, including a 36-11 record on hard. The Russian has a huge forehand, which he uses to dictate play from the baseline. Rublev shot Medvedev around the field using this wing.

The problem for Rublev is that Djokovic does everything better than him. Djokovic has a higher rally tolerance than the Russian and a more complete attacking game.

The Serb has the advantage in backhand-to-backhand exchanges and does a great job absorbing pace, which will help him neutralize Rublev’s forehand. And as Djokovic gets used to the Turin surface, his return should improve.

Choose: Djokovic -3.5 Play (-115 via PointsBet)

Daniel Medvedev (-230) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (+186)

3 p.m. ET

Daniil Medvedev sometimes struggled against Rublev and lost 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-7(7). Medvedev hit 46 winners compared to 26 unforced errors, but only won 44% of his second serves. Upon return, Medvedev struggled, gaining 24% of his return points.

While a set comes short of the Australian Open title, Medvedev is 34-12 on hard 2022 and 45-17 as a whole. When Medvedev is at his best, he gets incredibly consistent depth from both wings, hits his points on serve, and neutralizes his opponent well.

While Medvedev has continued to have success in the second half of this season, he has looked a lot slower than usual and a bit more streaky in his game.

Stefanos Tsitsipas couldn’t crack Djokovic’s code and fell to the Serb 4-6, 6-7(4).

Like Medvedev, Tsitsipas failed to win a Slam this season, but overall he performed well. The Greek has gone 59-22 this year, which includes his record of 34-15 on hard courts. While his return and one-handed backhand can sometimes give way under pressure, Tsitsipas is one of the top spot servers on the ATP Tour and his forehand, touch and netplay are all superb.

Medvedev had won seven of the first nine matchups among the two, but Tsitsipas’ three set win in Cincinnati showed how the Greek started to gain faith and invent the shot combinations needed to punch through the Russian.

Plus, given that Tsitsipas looked so comfortable on the Turin surface, it’s hard to see Medvedev breaking often. Tsitsipas’ backhand held up well enough that it won’t be easy for Medvedev to exploit that wing.

Choose: Tsitsipas +3.5 Games (-140 via FanDuel)