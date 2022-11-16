Youth hockey club Calgary mourns death of 13-year-old teammate





Eric Homersham, a 8th grade student at West Island College, died on Nov. 9 after collapsing during a school basketball game Included photo courtesy of Ben Nuttall Article content A youth hockey club in Calgary is honoring the life of a 13-year-old player who passed away unexpectedly last week. Advertisement 2 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Eric Homersham, a 8th grade student at West Island College, died on Nov. 9 after collapsing during a school basketball game. A cause of death has not been determined. Sign up to receive daily headline news from the Calgary Herald, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, check your junk email folder. The next issue of Calgary Herald Headline News will arrive in your inbox shortly. There was a problem logging in. try again Article content The tragedy echoed through his Calgary Wolverines team and among his family and friends. There has been an outpouring of support and they are mourning because Eric was loved, Robert Homersham, Eric’s father, said. He had many friends. He was a real generous, warm-hearted boy. Bit of a prankster, funny kid, obviously taken from us way too soon. He would have had a great life. “We were heartbroken and will probably forever be heartbroken,” Eric’s mother, Kathy, added. He had such a zest for life. They described their son as a natural athlete who loved the ice as much as the links and spent endless hours on the golf course. With a love of the outdoors, he was a mainstay who rode his scooter or bike around his Willow Park neighborhood with friends. Ad 3 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content The youngest of three siblings, Eric had been with the Wolverines Hockey Club for youth in southeastern Calgary for eight years and joined the program in 2014 as Timbit. He started this season with the U15 Division 1 team. Included photo courtesy of Ben Nuttall The team met after Eric’s death and decided to play their scheduled November 12 game in tribute to him, with a moment of silence and a ceremonial puck drop by Robert. All of the team’s players wore name bars on their jerseys that read HOMERSHAM in recognition of Eric, and the club also distributes commemorative helmet decals to all of its teams for players to wear. There are truly no words to express the sadness we feel as we process this tremendous loss, Wolverines president Georgina Anderson wrote in a letter to parents. Ad 4 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content About 500 people attended the tribute game, with emotions running high as supporters packed the Acadia Recreation Complex. That support shows how many lives Eric has touched, his parents said. It was very, very moving at a time when we were so overwhelmed, and we still are, with grief and sorrow that Erics is gone, Robert said. I saw that the children were having a hard time. Obviously this wasn’t easy for them, but I’m glad they did it because I think it helped to play, to get back into the sport. Eric’s legacy will be felt far beyond his Wolverine family, Kathy said. He’s touched so many people, definitely in his hockey, but it’s also in the community we live in and the school community, she said. Everywhere he went, people wanted to be with him. People were attracted to become his friend. [email protected] Twitter: @jasonfherring Share this article on your social network Ad 1 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/calgary-youth-hockey-club-honours-13-year-old-teammate-after-sudden-death The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos