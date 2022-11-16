Softball signs four for 2024





HONOLULU University of Hawaii Softball Head Coach Bob Cooling announced the signing of four players for the 2024 season. Three are local players from O’ahuKeely Kai, Madixx Muramoto and Nevaeh Telles, the fourth is from California, Jamie McGaughey. Kai is a 5-4 catcher/outfielder from ‘Iolani School in Honolulu, O’ahu, who has a strong arm and speed to burn the bases. Kai, who is from Honolulu, earned four varsity letters in softball while helping the Raiders finish second in the state in 2022. The lefty hitter recorded a .286 batting average. Played for the California Bombers club team. A native of Honolulu, Muramoto comes to UH through Kalani High School. The 5-4 contact hitter is a middle infielder with incredible reach and a big arm. She earned two varsity letters and hit .500 with the Falcons. She was named the team’s Rookie of the Year in 2022. Muramoto excelled in class and earned National Honor Society honors while on the Honor Roll and President’s List. She has Green and White running through her veins as the granddaughter of legendary Hawaiian baseball head coach Les Murakami. Muramoto played for the California Bombers 18U club team. Telles, from Wai’anae, O’ahu, is a third baseman/shortstop from Kamehameha SchoolsKaplama. The 5-4 incoming freshman is a power hitter expected to hit the heart of the Rainbow Wahine lineup. She hit .341 with a .989 fielding percentage with the Warriors. In 2022, she earned second team honors of all competitions and second team Hawaii (ScoringLive) honors. In class, Telles was an honor roll student from 2019-’22. She played for the Athletics Nielsen club team. McGaughey is a 5-9 first base/third baseman from Petaluma, California. In defense she has good hands and a strong arm. Offensively she is a power hitter that goes well with the Rainbow Wahine. She will graduate from Casa Grande High School this spring after earning varsity letters in softball, basketball and volleyball. McGaughey posted a .485 batting average with the Gauchos as she made it all competitions in 2021. Played on the Firecrackers Leles Neal 18U club team where she hit .444. In class, he earned Scholar-Athlete honors in 2019 and served as sophomore class president. 2023 Signatories Keely Kai 5-4 | L/R | Catcher/outfield | Honolulu, Oahu (‘Iolani School)

Jamie McGaughey 5-9 | R/R | First Base/Third Base | Petaluma, California (Casa Grande HS)

Madixx Muramoto 5-4 | Third base/short stop | Honolulu, Oʻahu (Kalani HS)

Nevaeh Telles 5-4 | R/R | Middle infielder/third base | Wai’anae, O’ahu (Kamehameha SchoolsKaplama)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawaiiathletics.com/news/2022/11/14/softball-signs-four-for-2024.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos