Cricket assn officials appear for SDM: The Tribune India





Our correspondent Ludhiana, Nov. 15 At the behest of the Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana, office bearers from the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated body of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), appeared today before the SDM, West. They were summoned to submit their reply in relation to a complaint against the association by the Ludhiana Old Cricket Players Association (LOCPA). Satish Mangal, Rakesh Saini, Anupam Kumaria and Manik Bassi, respectively President, Senior Vice President, Honorary General Secretary and Treasurer, LDCA. At a press conference on March 26 this year, the LOCPA had alleged that the current executive body of the LDCA had indulged in misappropriation of funds since its Annual General Meeting (AGM) had not been convened for the past two years and the audited account statement had not been made public. created. No information is available on the LDCA filing of ITR, Yogesh Khanna, a representative of LOCPA had claimed. The LOCPA had lodged a written complaint with the Deputy Commissioner, who is an ex bureau chairman of the LDCA, and the PCA urging them to investigate the matter and take necessary action. In its complaint, the LOCPA had also alleged that the LDCA had prepared training fields on the local SCD Government College site without any agreement with the university authorities. A sum of Rs 14 lakh has been made in the making of these practice fields. However, in the absence of any agreement with the university authorities, the LDCA was dismissed and banned from any activity (coaching of aspiring cricketers) on the ground. So a considerable amount went down the drain. Anupam Kumaria has stated in his written response (a copy of which is at The Tribune) to the DC today that the accounts/balance sheet for the year 2021-22 is still pending and has not been presented by the Treasurer, despite repeated requests from the executive committee members of the association. “I myself called several times and also emailed Manik Bassi to present bills, but to no avail. It is therefore not possible to convene the AGM without establishing the balance sheet during the board meeting. I am not involved in the day-to-day financial transactions of the LDCA. A subcommittee was formed to look after the financial affairs. His sole responsibility lies with the treasurer according to the statutes of the association,” the answer read. Kumaria said once the bills are approved by the executive committee, the AGM would be convened immediately. After the meeting, the SDM directed that the required information be submitted by November 30. All members of the executive committee were also advised to be present on this date. #Cricket

