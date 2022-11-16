Ruud, Fritz search for SF spot in Turin | ATP tour

After two days of world-class action at the Nitto ATP Finals, each of the eight singles and eight doubles teams have played one match in Turin. While those who won their opener were able to secure a place in the semi-finals on Tuesday, others are trying to keep their progress hopes alive by avoiding a 0-2 start.

Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz will try to stay perfect during their evening game.

In Tuesday night’s doubles, Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury will meet Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara in a 1-0 duos battle.

[3] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs. [8] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Even with their double 1-0 records, Ruud and Fritz will remain on their toes, knowing that there is little room for error during the Nitto ATP Finals.

Ruud was very happy with his win against Auger-Aliassime after a rough couple of months following his lead up to the US Open final which took him to Pepperstone’s highest ATP ranking of world No. 2.

“I’m not going to try and relax, but I know I shouldn’t stress or rush things to try and turn it around, so hopefully that’s a good thing,” he said after the game. “I’m not going to count on anything, I’m just going to focus on the next two games and in a way pretend this never happened. So I have to bring my ‘A’ game into the next two games as well.

While Ruud and Fritz will contest their first ATP Head2Head meeting, the Norwegian faced a similar attacking opponent in Auger-Aliassime on Sunday. Although Fritz and Auger-Aliassime belong to the same player, they both base their games on big serve and forehands – weapons that free them up to take risks on their return.

From Fritz’s perspective, he faces a second consecutive opponent whose preferred surface is clay after his victory over Nadal. Against the Spaniard, the American felt the fast conditions in the Pala Alpitour benefited him both on service and in the rallies.

“The track is definitely fast. For me, fast is good for my serve, it’s good for my backhand,” he explained in his on-court interview. “I feel like different speeds always have parts that help my game, and parts that hurt my game. On a slower course I have so much more time to charge up a forehand.

“On a court like this I can lean into my backhand and hit a deep cross to Rafa’s forehand, and it makes it a bit harder for him to get in and crush him. On slower ground he gets time on the forehand when I go backhand cross, and it’s probably done for me. So I’d say it helps me the most there on the ground against him.”

While he was able to stay neutral in the rallies with his backhand, it was Fritz’s forehand that did the heavy lifting against Nadal. This was quantified by his 8.9 INSIGHTS Shot Quality score, which takes into account a range of metrics to determine the effectiveness of a given shot. After hitting 30 percent of his shots in Attack against Nadal, Fritz will again hope to keep Ruud pinned, according to INSIGHTS Monday.

[1] Rafael Nadal (ESP) vs. [5] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Nadal and Auger-Aliassime have taken very different paths to Turin over the past two months. While Nadal played just one singles match after the US Open – a Rolex Paris Masters defeat to Tommy Paul – Auger-Aliassime put on a career-best 16-match win streak as he claimed titles in Florence, Antwerp and Basel before reaching the halfway mark. reached the Paris final. -final.

But the Canadian has now dropped two games in a row, his Bercy loss to Holger Rune followed by another loss to Ruud in the 22-year-old’s Nitto ATP Finals debut. But the unique format during the season finale means there’s still time to make amends.

“My back is against the wall,” Auger-Aliassime said after his 7-6(4), 6-4 defeat to Ruud. “It would have been better to start with a win here… I need to bounce back and play better, play a little better. I’m not playing far from good, but there are a few things I can do better.”

The fifth seed must get his first ATP Head2Head win in three tries against Nadal to have a realistic shot at advancing to the Turin semifinals.

Nadal struggled to find his best form in a 7-6(3), 6-1 loss to Fritz on Sunday and has now lost his last three games, all against American opposition. Nadal said he was on defense against the mighty American in the majority of points, and the 36-year-old expects a similarly aggressive approach from Auger-Aliassime.

“Serve like Fritz served, then you’re under pressure all the time,” said Nadal, noting how the speed of the indoor court robbed him of the time he needed to play on his terms. “When someone serves that way, he goes on the back for every shot. [It was] just well played from him, not enough from me.”

Auger-Aliassime was close to victory when he met Nadal at Roland Garros earlier this season, but the Spaniard did just enough to escape in five sets.

Will the change of surface help the Canadian change the outcome in Turin, or will Nadal get back on track in his bid to win the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time? If the Spaniard can claim the elusive title, he would also snatch the year-end No. 1 Pepperstone ATP ranking from the injured Carlos Alcaraz.

Double action



Roland Garros champions Arevalo and Rojer meet Granollers and Zeballos for the first time in Turin on Tuesday, with both pairs looking to recover from Day 1 defeats. As Arevalo and Rojer look for their first Nitto ATP Finals victory in their tournament debut as a pair, Granollers and Zeballos bid for a third consecutive semifinal at the season finale. The Spanish Granollers also won the year-end title of 2012 together with compatriot Marc Lopez.

Returning finalists Ram and Salisbury won arguably the most dramatic doubles match of the tournament against Granollers/Zeballos to secure a 6-3, 6-7(8), 10-8 victory after dropping set points in the second set. Thy face group leaders Glasspool and Heliovaara, the only team to drop another set in Turin. The British-Finnish duo defeated Arevalo/Rojer 7-5, 7-6(3) on Sunday.