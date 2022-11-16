Fantasy hockey tips on Tuesday – NHL picks, matchups, more

Tuesday’s nine games feature a few juicy early-season re-matches, including a vengeful John Tortorella making his second trip to his former coaching grounds in Columbus. After losing to the Blue Jackets last week, the Flyers will probably feel a little extra motivated on Visit No. 2.

Other highlights include the Devils chasing 10-right in Montreal, Matt Murray’s first healthy outing for the Maple Leafs since the season opener against his old team in Pittsburgh, and a battle between two struggling first-class netminders, both coming from recent dominant displays for their respective clubs, when the Wild visits the Predators. On paper, the anticipated clash between Marc-Andre Fleury and Juuse Saros looks delightfully low-scoring for those of us who appreciate such defensive battles.

Also, no team involved in Tuesday night’s action played. So we should see quite a few top tenders and fresh legs.

Favorable scoring matchups

7 p.m., Bell Center, watch live on ESPN+

With a nine-game win streak, the Devils are not only barely ahead of their competition 1-0 or 2-1. They score goals. Many of them. With an average of 3.67/match this season, they have averaged 4.43/match in their last seven appearances. That is good for the top of the Premier League. Lindy Ruff’s crew also shoots a lot. Montreal’s novice netminder – be it Jake Allen or Sam Montembeault – should be busy on Tuesday in what predicts to be a spirited affair in La Belle county. Get all your best New Jersey fantasy assets up and running, including former Canadian Tomas Tatar (listed in 4.0% of ESPN.com competitions), who has nine points in his past seven games.

7 p.m., KeyBank Center, watch live on ESPN+

The Canucks defense hasn’t had much fun this road trip, scoring 17 goals through stops in Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and Boston. I like that the Sabers add a few more to that running total before Bruce Boudreau’s team (still) goes home. Buffalo was on an impressively productive run before slipping off the track lately. This encounter feels like a reset for Tage Thompson — who not had some problem scoring as an individual – and the rest.

Mid-range fantasy attackers

Nino Niederreiter, Nashville Predators (ranked in 46.6% of ESPN.com competitions): The 30-year-old striker, who played for the Wild earlier in his career, would no doubt enjoy firing one or more past his former team. This is an ideal opportunity to get out of its current (mini) dry period. Like every other player on the planet, Niederreiter is most productive when he shoots the puck often (duh). I’m willing to bet he’ll unleash quite a few on the net on Tuesday night.

Also see:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward

Nicolas Roy, Vegas Golden Knights (3.2%): One of this Tuesday’s out-of-the-box forwards has averaged 2.3 fantasy points/game across ESPN.com’s standard leagues in his past five games, including Saturday’s dud against the Blues. In addition to contributing to the scoring form, Roy is also good for a few hits and the occasional blocked shot. Despite winning two in a row, expected Sharks starter James Reimer is enough to beat. He surrendered four to the Golden Knights at their final meeting (October 25).

Also see:

Mid-range fantasy defenders

Filip Hronek, Detroit Red Wings (22.1%): The Detroit defenseman is on a roll with a goal and three assists, including a primary power play helper, with 17 shots in his past four games. Hronek and the rest of the Red Wings are expected to enjoy a fairly productive evening against the league’s worst defense in Anaheim.

Keepers

Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs (46.3%): It’s tempting, isn’t it? How appropriate would it be for the ex-Penguin to rise from the injured ashes and dominate his former team in the place he called hockey for six years? This prop isn’t for the fantasy poor at heart, but is more suited to executives who love the storybook storyline and feel Murray needs a break. For what it’s worth, the 28-year-old was fantastic, stopping 42 of 43 shots in his only appearance against Pittsburgh as a member of the Senators last season.

Carter Hart (projected), Philadlephia Flyers (82.2%): If he starts off as expected, Philly’s No. 1 probably won’t lose Columbus twice in a week. The home side’s attack isn’t strong enough – especially without an injured Patrik Laine – to pull that trick against one of the league’s better netminders. The extra incentive to win/fear of losing it for current/former Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella should also give all Flyers a bonus kick in the pants.

Also see:

Put them on the couch

John Gibson (projected), Anaheim Ducks (55.6%): It’s been ugly. The Ducks’ starting netminder has a GAA of 4.47 and 0.888 SV% on the season. He has only won two of eleven starts. Yet a large number of ESPN.com fantasy executives still place their faith and trust in Gibson on a daily basis – believing that a turnaround is coming, I presume? Well, he conceded five goals against the last time Anaheim played the Red Wings (Oct. 23). So maybe set aside the wish/confidence for at least one more game.