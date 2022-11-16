Sports
Late comeback not enough for WBB at Saint Joseph’s, 57-50
PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania women’s basketball team opened Tuesday night’s Big 5 game at Hagan Arena, falling short in a late comeback against Saint Joseph’s, 57-50.
Quaker Note Meal
*Junior Jordan Obi led the offense with 17 points, including a career-high five three-pointers. She added a game-high eight rebounds in her team-leading 38 minutes of play.
*Sophomore Stina Almqvist had a consistent game, shooting 5-for-7 from the floor for 11 points.
*Junior Floor Toonders recorded a well-rounded stat line, with nine points, seven rebounds, a block and a steal.
*Senior Sydney Caldwell gave solid defensive minutes off the bench and tied a career high with a game-high four steals. The last time she had four was during her Arizona State days when she secured four against UCLA in December 2020.
* freshman Simone Sawyer put up her first collegiate points of her career on Tuesday night. She made a drive across the baseline for a layup and followed it up on the next possession with a three from the right wing for a five-point night.
* Senior captains Mandy McGurk and Kayla Padilla combined for 11 assists in the outing. McGurk had six, marking a career high set against Memphis last year.
*The Quakers shot 35.1 percent from the floor, but improved with a fourth-quarter score of 43.75 percent (7-of-16).
* The Penn defense forced the Hawks to 15 turnovers, which translated into eight points for the Quakers. It’s back-to-back games for SJU in double-digit turnovers, last Friday’s 19 against Yale.
How it happened
While neither team scored in the first three minutes, it was the Quakers who took the early lead on a layup from Toonder and a turnaround jumper from Almqvist to take a 4–0 lead. However, the Hawks also responded with four straight runs.
That was the epitome of the first quarter, lots of back and forth baskets ending with a 13-13 tie over 15 minutes. At the time, Obi was getting excited with her first two three-pointers of the night.
The second frame opened with a three from the Hawks, giving them a lead that would last the rest of the way, though the Quakers were in it to the last horn. The second was the lowest scoring period for both teams, a total of 22 points. Toonder controlled much of the scoring for Penn, falling to five points. Then Obi ended the half with a buzzer beater three on the right wing to cut the deficit to two, 25-23.
HALF | SJU 25, Penn 23
Track with two, but it could have been five if it wasn’t for this beauty of a buzzer beater Jordan Obi!
She leads the Quakers by nine points, all on threes.#FightOnPenn pic.twitter.com/kVDNcwboYX
Penn WBB (@PennWBB) November 16, 2022
Almqvist went neck-and-neck with the Hawks in the restart, scoring five points around six by SJU. Obi joined the offensive push at 7:05 and drilled her fourth three of the game, marking the most of her career in a single game to bring Penn within three, 34–31.
As the third progressed, the Hawks separated the game to 12 at the end of the frame and 14 at the start of the fourth for their biggest game lead. However, the Quakers did not leave on the stretch. Over the course of eight minutes, Penn went on a 16–5 run to come within three minutes with 59 seconds left in regulation.
Almqvist started the run with a drive around the track before Sawyer recorded five consecutive points on a layup and three-pointer.
Let’s make it five points in a row for the freshmen! Simone Sawyer is heating up!#FightOnPenn pic.twitter.com/KHPwa9br2P
Penn WBB (@PennWBB) November 16, 2022
Obi followed up a three-pointer from Hawk with a drive into the paint for a strong right hook shot, then scored her fifth and final three of the game. SJU would score again to slow the Quaker momentum, but a transition connection between McGurk and Toonders brought Penn within five, then an Almqvist hook shot in the dying minute gave the Quakers a one-basket difference, 53–50.
4Q 1:00 | SJU 53, Penn 50
Stina Almqvist goes iso against the hawk defender and make it count! Hawks time out, Penn down three times!#FightOnPenn pic.twitter.com/SlRfNpgkLU
Penn WBB (@PennWBB) November 16, 2022
Needing a stop at the other end, Penn pushed the Hawks to the final seconds on the shot clock. However, their leading scorer, Talya Brugler, made her way to the paint for a finish on the right for the five-point advantage with 31 seconds left to hold off Penn’s comeback.
Next one
The Quakers will return to The Palestra on Thursday for their home opener, hosting No. 24 Villanova for another Big 5 game. The start time is set at 7:00 PM
