Former Hockey Canada head Nicholson “sorry” for lack of guidance on how to deal with sexual assault
Pat McLaughlin, Hockey Canada’s senior vice president of strategy, testified Tuesday that the organization has paid $1.6 million to crisis management firm Navigator since July, but stressed that no public funds have been used.
He added that lost or restructured business partnerships have cost Hockey Canada as much as $24 million in funding.
“This was a huge challenge,” said McLaughlin, who also appeared via video link.
“It undoubtedly incurs significant costs for us.”
An independent external governance review led by former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell, published earlier this month, made a number of recommendations regarding leadership, transparency and how the National Equity Fund was maintained by registration fees and used to pay uninsured liabilities, including assault and abuse claims must be managed in the future.
Nicholson remains proud of much of what he accomplished during his time as Hockey Canada’s leader, having worked to improve on-ice safety and increase the financial power of the national sporting body.
He is also sorry.
Nicholson apologized Tuesday during testimony before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa for failing to issue written guidelines on how Hockey Canada should handle claims of sexual assault when he was at the helm from 1998 to 2014.
“I wish I could go back,” Nicholson told MPs via video link. “I wish I could have put in more policies. My job, as CEO, was to really run the operations. Policy came from the board and I don’t feed that back to the board. I was the CEO, and I would should also have encouraged more policies.
“That was something I would have loved to have done, but I didn’t and I’m sorry.”
Nicholson added that he is pleased with how the federation handled claims of sexual assault and abuse during his tenure, including settlements involving disgraced former junior coach Graham James, but those meetings should not have been held behind closed doors without taking minutes.
“We didn’t handle that correctly,” Nicholson said. “We had to focus more on off-ice situations with players. I was dealing with on-ice a lot [safety].”
Intense microscope since May
Hockey Canada has been under an intense microscope for its allegedly toxic culture since May, when it was revealed the organization had quietly settled a lawsuit after a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the country’s junior international team, after a gala in 2018 in London, Ont.
The federal government and corporate sponsors quickly cut or stopped financial aid, but the ugly headlines continued with the revelation of the so-called National Equity Fund and how it was used to pay out settlements. The existence of two other funds for similar purposes was later revealed.
Nicholson, who is now chairman of the Edmonton Oilers, said he was not aware of the situation until July during the NHL draft and that police have not contacted him.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Scott Smith resisted calls for his impeachment all summer and early fall in the wake of the deepening scandal, before finally leaving the organization on Oct. 11 after a disastrous heritage commission hearing .
The board of directors resigned the same day. A new board will be elected next month according to new guidelines.
Tom Renney, who preceded Smith, assumed the CEO role after Nicholson left in 2014, before retiring at the end of June.
‘Hockey Canada must change’
MPs repeatedly questioned Nicholson about Hockey Canada’s use of non-disclosure agreements. He confirmed that former women’s coach Dan Church and two assistants had signed confidentiality agreements after leaving the program ahead of the 2014 Olympics.
“It was some very sensitive topics,” Nicholson said. “I’m sure that’s why it came back on my desk to have [the]NDA signed.”
McLaughlin, who was unable to provide details about the severance pay Smith received when he left Hockey Canada, said past and current officials were not “lost” in a fourth round of Parliament Hill meetings.
“We heard you,” he said. “Hockey Canada needs to change, and it needs to change urgently. Canadians expect and deserve meaningful action. And our organization has frankly been too slow to act.”
“Our organization has made mistakes,” he continued. “Our failure to act sooner has taken a significant toll on children, a significant toll on parents and volunteers. We are deeply sorry.
“Make no mistake, without those people there is no Hockey Canada.”
