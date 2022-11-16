Walsh’s Late Game Heroics pushes Union past RPI in OT





Next game: Quinnipiac 2-12-2022 | 6:00 PM December 02 (Fri) / 6:00 PM Quinnipiac History SCHENECTADY, ​​NY For the third time this month, freshmen Riley Walsh Late game heroics gave the Union College women’s hockey team an overtime victory, securing a 2-1 victory over ECACHockey rival Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Tuesday night at Messa Rink. The Dutch women’s undefeated streak has moved to five games with tonight’s win, the program’s longest in the Division I era and second-longest of all time. With the win, Union also ties the program’s longest four-game winning streak in 2002–03, Union’s final year as a Division III program. Walsh moved into third place on the single-season winning goals list and also ninth on the all-time winning goals list. Walsh scored both Union goals to bring her season total to eight, leading the team. Junior Celeste Beaudoin and sophomores March Friday and Paige Greco all counted assists in the win. At 1:58 of overtime, Walsh buried a rebound past Amanda Rampado to give Union the win. As the teams skated three to three, Greco took the loose puck and slashed it against the wall on her hindquarters and Friday skated the puck with a partial two to one. Friday drove to the net and her first shot was disallowed, but Walsh grabbed the rebound and, as she had done twice before, buried the puck in the open goal. In the first period, RPI came out flying and found the back of the net at 6:52 of the first period. This goal came on a power play. But the Dutch women responded with just under five minutes to play in the first period. Beaudoin collected the puck that cleared to center and she beat two defenders to reach the blue line. She dropped her pass to a streaking Walsh, who ran into the slot and caught the keeper off guard with the shot that found the five holes to tie the score. The Engineers outgunned Union 23-17 for the game. sophomore Sophie Matsoukas stopped 22 of 23 shots in the try, including a big penalty win in the third period and extra time. The Dutch women went 0-3 with the player advantage and 5-6 when shorthanded, including killing a major and two minors in the third period and overtime. The Dutch women (7-5-1, 2-2-1) begin their finals this week and get a much-needed break before hitting the ice again on December 2, when Union takes on Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. from Messa Rink. Post game media

Trainer Chris Ardito

Women’s Hockey Players

