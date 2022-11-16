Sports
Spartans head to Illinois for the final B1G road trip
EAST LANSING, Mich. After splitting a few games last weekend, the Michigan State volleyball team will again meet Illinois and Northwestern this week, this time in Lincoln Country. MSU will travel to Champaign, Illinois for an 8:00 PM ET game against the Fighting Illini on Friday, November 18 before traveling north to play Northwest on Sunday, November 20 at 2:00 PM ET. Illinois has four of its last six games, including wins over then-No. 11 Penn State and a Michigan team receiving votes. Northwestern loses four games.
ABOUT ILLINOIS
Illinois is 13-13 this season with an 8-8 record in the Big Ten and is 4-4 when playing at home. The Fighting Illini won four of six last weekend, including two wins over MSU and Michigan. Illinois is coached by Chris Tamas in his sixth season as head coach, bringing a record of 113-65 over the weekend. The Illini are No. 65 in the latest NCAA RPI.
As a team, Illinois ranks No. 111 in batting percentage (.225) and No. 202 in opponents’ batting percentage (.210) among Division I programs.
Outside hitter Raina Terry leads the Illini offense averaging 4.13 kills per set at .235 hitting this season. Terry’s kills per set ranks #36 nationally and #4 in the Big Ten, while her 4.86 points per set ranks #21 nationally and #3 in the B1G. Terry also leads the team in aces with 41 this season. Diana Brown is the setter in the Illinois system with 985 assists to her credit this season at 10.37 assists per set. Brown’s assists per set ranks #44 nationally and #4 in the B1G.
Defensively, Caroline Barnes leads Illinois with 338 points at 3.56 points per set this season. Brown is second on the team with 236 at 2.48 per set. Middle blocker Rylee Hinton leads the team with 86 total blocks at 1.41 blocks per set.
Illinois leads the all-time series against Michigan State, 55-27, and is 26-9 against the Spartans when playing at Champaign.
ABOUT NORTHWEST
Northwestern is enjoying an improved season, tied at 17-11 with a 6-10 in Big Ten play as the conference season comes to a close. The Wildcats are No. 46 in the latest NCAA RPI. The Wildcats are coached by Shane Davis in his seventh season at the helm, with Northwestern recording its first winning season during his tenure. Davis brings a career record of 87-110 into the weekend along with his upstart Northwestern team.
As a team, Northwestern is ranked No. 39 in assists per set (12.74), No. 48 in kills per set (13.60), No. 69 in batting percentage (.242), and No. 218 in opponent batting percentage (.216 ).
Outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara leads the Wildcat offense with 4.27 kills per set on .260 hitting and 4.60 points per set. Thomas-Ailara ranks No. 22 nationally in kills per set and No. 3 in the B1G, while he ranks No. 18 in total kills (401) and No. 44 in points per set. Grace Reininga, a DS by trade, fills in as a setter while Alexa Rousseau and Sienna Noordermeer are injured.
Libero Megan Miller leads the team with 4.13 digs per set with a total of 417 digs. Miller’s digs per set rank No. 5 in the B1G while her total digs lead the conference. Defensive specialist Ellee Stinson is second on the team at 2.73 per set (276 overall). Middle blocker Desiree Becker leads the team with 100 total blocks at 1.05 blocks per set.
Michigan State leads the all-time series against the Wildcats, 42-37, by a score of 16-20 playing Evanston.
SPARTAN NOTES
Jr. free Nalani Josiah is approaching 1,000 career digs and sits at 939 with four games left to play. Iosia would need to average 15.25 digs per game during the rest of the schedule to reach that goal this season.
Freshman middle blocker No reads is on track to finish the season with one of the best batting percentages by a freshman student-athlete in the history of the program. Okur’s .307 batting percentage would rank fourth all-time according to an MSU freshman.
Joining the team as a freshman next season Cameron Berger (Setter/Eden Prairie, Minnesota), Good morning Clayton (DS/Lee’s Summit, Mo.), Zuzanna Kulig (Middle Blocker/Chrzanów, Poland), Karolina Staniszewska (Outside Hitter/Marki, Poland) and Taylor Holdem (Outside Hitter/Christchurch, New Zealand).
Michigan State volleyball set a single-game attendance record this season, playing to the largest crowd in Spartan volleyball history with 7,326 fans in attendance at the Breslin Center on October 14. The crowd broke the previous program record of 6,838 set in 2016. Michigan State currently has the seventh best average attendance in the nation this season and is on track to continue its streak of consecutive Top 10 finishes (currently six in a row) with an average home visits of 3,302. This is the highest average attendance in the program’s history in just one year of the Leah Johnson coaching era.
LAST TIME OUT vs. Northwestern (11/12/2022)
Michigan State broke back into the winning streak last Saturday night at the Breslin Center, beating Northwestern, which received votes in the AVCA poll, by a final score of 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-14). Senior middle blocker Emma Monks had a career-best 11 kills. The Spartans defeated Northwestern .252 to .067, holding the Wildcats to -.050 in set two. Northwestern hit over .500 in set one before Michigan State adjusted after a series of timeouts. MSU blocked Northwestern 8-5 and had five service aces to the Wildcats’ four. sophomore Aliyah Moore matched Monk’s kill mark for the night with 11 to lead the Spartans. Graduated setter Zoe Nunez posted her eighth double-double of the season and her second of the week with 25 assists and 12 digs.
NEXT ONE
Michigan State wraps up the regular season at home next week, facing Rutgers at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23 and Iowa on Saturday, November 26. The first serve for the game against Iowa is scheduled for 2 p.m. previously faced the Scarlet Knights on September 25, dropping a 3-2 game. This Saturday is the first meeting of the season between MSU and the Hawkeyes.
