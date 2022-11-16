Sports
USA Cricket Marks Successful Inaugural Under-15 National Championships
Photo Credit: USA Cricket
- USA Cricket thanks everyone involved in the inaugural Under 15 National Championships as West Zone are crowned champions after a stellar final
- 12 completed games at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas with high scoring games and plenty of great team and individual achievements
- Individual awards go to leading runscorer Amog Arepalli, leading wicket taker Vihan Mehta, while West Zone’s Amog Arepalli was also chosen, was named MVP
USA Cricket would like to thank everyone involved in the successful conduct of the inaugural Under 15 National Championships which concluded in Texas on Sunday with the West Zone taking a hard-fought victory over the South Zone to be crowned the first-ever Under 15 National Champions. In total there were 12 matches over 4 match days between the 6 teams involving 90 young cricketers from all over America.
Over 4,000 runs were scored on the field, nearly 200 wickets taken and nearly 100 catches held in a tournament fiercely contested by all 6 zonal teams with the turf wickets and facilities on offer at the Prairie View Cricket Complex, which is the overall experience benefited a wonderful tournament for the development of these young cricketers.
The champions were crowned Sunday at the post-tournament ceremony where USA Cricket was pleased to welcome Prairie View Mayor Mr. Ronald Leverett as guest of honor alongside representatives from all tournament sponsors with CriticalRiver as title sponsors, Four Oaks Insurance as the Team Uniform Sponsors and the North America Telugu Association (NATA) as the Performance Award Sponsors.
The Triggers Colts Cricket League (TCCL) was also integral to the success of the tournament with the amount of help they provided. The TCCL is a local youth cricket league based in Houston, Texas and with a group of ardent Youth Cricket volunteers and supporters, they have made an admirable contribution with their time, resources and especially their presence throughout the tournament to support many aspects of the tournament. . Audiovisual support, photography, live streaming and presentation support, especially on the final day, as well as a large number of parents who volunteer their time for catering and logistical support. USA Cricket would like to thank Surya Saladi and the entire TCCL team for their help over the past few weeks.
USA Cricket Board Director, and Chairman of the Venu Pisike Development Committee, noted, USA Cricket would like to sincerely thank all players, coaches, managers, umpires, goal scorers, support staff, volunteers and sponsors who made this event possible. By being here in Texas for the event, it’s clear that there was a great vibe and energy from all the players and teams that helped make it such an enjoyable event. Our sincere thanks go to the huge number of volunteers and parents who contributed so immensely and made it an unforgettable week of cricket.
We would also like to give a special thank you to everyone at the Prairie View Cricket Complex for providing the facility in superb conditions throughout the tournament. The tournament simply wouldn’t have been financially possible without the support of our tournament sponsors who we were happy to have with us on Sunday’s finals day. Thanks again to CriticalRiver as title sponsors, Four Oaks Insurance as team uniform sponsors and the North America Telugu Association (NATA) as performance award sponsors. Two of the youth zonal sponsors also joined us at the championships with VOIP Office, Southwest Zonal Sponsor and Vitel Global, the Mid Atlantic Zonal Sponsor. We look forward to working with you all again in the future.
While there are many people behind this success, I would like to personally mention some of the champions Sham Chotoo (Tournament Director), Anj Balusu (Tournament Manager), Kuljit Singh (USAC Director), Surya Saladi (TCCL President) for their outstanding work in making this success a reality. to establish. U15 a great success.
Individual Prize Winners
There were 3 individual awards for the U15 Championships and with many cricketers in the lead, USA Cricket would like to congratulate all the players who took part this week.
The winner of the NATA Best Batter award was: Amogh Arepalli (West Zone)
The winner of the NATA Best Bowler award was: Vihaan Mehta (South West Zone)
The winner of the NATA Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) was: Amogh Arepalli (West Zone)
Final standings
The 12 races of the National Championships were well contested and the final classification races went all the way for these final positions.
6th Place: Midwest Zone
5th place: Zone East
4th Place: Southwest Zone
3rd place: Mid-Atlantic zone
Runners-up: South Zone
Champions: West Zone
For the fullstatisticsof the tournament and to view scorecards and further details of all 12 matches, clickherecourtesy of Cricclubs.
To enjoy a gallery of some of the best photos from the tournament, see below. Finally, for anyone willing to provide feedback on the event, we would be very grateful.online surveyclutchherethat is already open.
