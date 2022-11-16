Iranian football legend Daei will not be attending the 2022 Qatar World Cup News due to protests





Ali Daei said he will remain in Iran and expressed his condolences to families who lost loved ones during anti-government demonstrations.

Tehran, Iran Iranian football legend Ali Daei will not travel to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in solidarity with those taking part in anti-government protests, which are in their eighth week despite crackdowns and internet restrictions. The 53-year-old former player, one of the country’s most recognizable sports figures, wrote to his 10.6 million followers on Instagram late on Monday that he had accepted an invitation from the Football Association FIFA and the Football Federation of Qatar to travel with his wife, has refused. and daughters in these days when most of us are not well. Daei, now a football manager and businessman, said he did it to stand by your side in my home country and to express my condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones these days in a post that got two million likes in a matter of hours despite a ban on Instagram amid a nationwide restriction on the internet. Protests erupted across Iran following the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested in Tehran by morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly. Daei, who was the world’s top international scorer with 109 goals until his record was broken by Cristiano Ronaldo last year, has also previously expressed support for the protests. Instead of repression, violence, arrests and blaming the people of Iran as rioters, solve their problems, he wrote on Instagram shortly after the protests began. His post was accompanied by the image of a young woman taking off her headscarf, as many have done during the demonstrations. The former Iran national football team captain and ex-Bundesliga player was also at odds with authorities last month when he refuted an official claim that a female schoolboy in his hometown of Ardabil had died of pre-existing conditions in a case that officials said nothing had to do with the protests, despite media reports. Late Sunday, an image of Daei circulated on social media, appearing to show him near Tehran’s Dey General Hospital, where imprisoned activist Hossein Ronaghi was allegedly taken after his health deteriorated. Numerous videos online showed protests around the hospital. Ronaghi was arrested for speaking out against the crackdown on the protests, with hundreds arrested and dozens killed. There are no official casualty figures available. The Iranian judiciary then showed an image of Ronaghi in a hospital bed, meeting his mother, and he was later returned to prison. The Iranian national team, which completed its roster late on Sunday, arrived in Qatar on Monday and began training early on Tuesday. Accompanied by head coach Carlos Queiroz, team members met with President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials in Tehran hours before leaving for the World Cup. Some do not want to see the success and victory of the Iranian youth and want to disrupt your focus. Be very vigilant about this, the president warned them. Numerous athletes have shown solidarity with the protests. Meanwhile, amid claims that Tehran has armed Russia for the war in Ukraine, activists abroad and in Ukraine have separately called for Iran’s national football team Team Melli to be excluded from the tournament.

