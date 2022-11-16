Sports
Moffat County Bulldog hockey looks to turn fall growth into winter wins
With the weather turning colder in the coming weeks, the oldest members of Craig Youth Hockey Association are just warming up.
CYHA’s 18 and under Midget squad is at the end of the early season and gearing up for winter. The Moffat County Bulldogs fought their way through three home games this weekend as they got their eye on the Colorado Recreational Hockey League.
The league is currently in its fall season, but will retain most of the same teams once the winter schedule begins.
It has been good to get the local team up and running sooner rather than later, even though other programs regularly start in September.
We started a little earlier this year at the end of October, but these Front Range teams always start a lot earlier than us. These games really get them going, said coach Steven Wagner.
Since the restart, the Dogs have struggled to win, but they were not short of goals, with their best result to date coming in a 4-4 draw on November 6 against Arapahoe.
Saturday, November 12 featured a round robin format at the Moffat County Ice Arena between MoCo, Fort Collins Northern Colorado Youth Hockey and the Grand Junction River Hawks.
The NCYH Eagles are an opponent in the league for the Dogs and proved a formidable foe, beating the Craig crew 6-2. Jaryd Preston and Hayden Urroz each grabbed a goal for the Bulldogs.
Immediately after the loss, Moffat took on Grand Junction, keeping it close in a 3–2 physical defeat, this time with cousins Zane Durham and Logan Durham each putting one in the net.
I think we got a little trippy with them since we know how they play, we’ve played them before. I know most of them, they’re pretty cool,” said Zane, a sophomore from Moffat County.
In a game with a few too many penalties, Wagner noted that Logan’s short scoring in the second period was particularly encouraging.
We were absolutely down then, but he gave us a goal we really needed, he said. We had to get better at talking and putting pressure on the puck and towards the end we finally started putting something together.
The Bulldogs also fell 4-1 to the River Hawks on Sunday morning, November 16. The Moffats fall season wraps up this weekend away from home with a Front Range tournament where they take on Boulder and Lafayette.
The transition before the official winter schedule allows the team to continue to build and maintain their strengths, including a significant group of players from both middle and high school.
We have a lot of players this year, a lot of new kids. That helps us because we get more guys on the ice, Zane said.
In addition, athletes can focus more on hockey alone; several players have been balancing between sports and football in recent weeks.
MoCo senior Garrett Anson said he was tired of the rapid succession of games coming straight off the grid. However, he has no complaints about much hockey in what will be his last year with the team.
I just want to play all the way through. We’ve been doing this since we were kids, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.craigdailypress.com/news/moffat-county-bulldog-hockey-looks-to-parlay-fall-growth-into-winter-victories/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Moffat County Bulldog hockey looks to turn fall growth into winter wins
- Microsoft Announces New Games for Work App to Play During Team Meetings
- Iranian football legend Daei will not be attending the 2022 Qatar World Cup News due to protests
- USA Cricket Marks Successful Inaugural Under-15 National Championships
- Weed damages the lungs.Race and Cancer Trials; and Increased Stillbirths
- Taking probiotics along with antibiotics can prevent or reduce damage to gut microbiota composition
- 5 Proven Ways to Control Blood Sugar
- Claims of Russian missile attack in Poland trigger emergency NATO talks – BBC News
- Spartans head to Illinois for the final B1G road trip
- Matt Hancock reveals he told Boris Johnson not to run for PM again and claims Liz Truss’ career is ‘over’ | Ents & Arts News
- Manipur & Mizoram win bronze
- Ice hockey action comes to Truit Field this week on WSOC TV