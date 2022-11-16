Moffat County Bulldog hockey looks to turn fall growth into winter wins

Moffat County’s Jaryd Preston kicks some frost as he battles for the puck on center ice against Northern Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

With the weather turning colder in the coming weeks, the oldest members of Craig Youth Hockey Association are just warming up.

CYHA’s 18 and under Midget squad is at the end of the early season and gearing up for winter. The Moffat County Bulldogs fought their way through three home games this weekend as they got their eye on the Colorado Recreational Hockey League.

The league is currently in its fall season, but will retain most of the same teams once the winter schedule begins.

Zane Durham of Moffat County passes an opponent from Northern Colorado on Saturday, November 12.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

It has been good to get the local team up and running sooner rather than later, even though other programs regularly start in September.

We started a little earlier this year at the end of October, but these Front Range teams always start a lot earlier than us. These games really get them going, said coach Steven Wagner.

Since the restart, the Dogs have struggled to win, but they were not short of goals, with their best result to date coming in a 4-4 draw on November 6 against Arapahoe.

Saturday, November 12 featured a round robin format at the Moffat County Ice Arena between MoCo, Fort Collins Northern Colorado Youth Hockey and the Grand Junction River Hawks.

Moffat County Bulldog hockey players warm up between games on Saturday, November 12.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

The NCYH Eagles are an opponent in the league for the Dogs and proved a formidable foe, beating the Craig crew 6-2. Jaryd Preston and Hayden Urroz each grabbed a goal for the Bulldogs.

Immediately after the loss, Moffat took on Grand Junction, keeping it close in a 3–2 physical defeat, this time with cousins ​​Zane Durham and Logan Durham each putting one in the net.

I think we got a little trippy with them since we know how they play, we’ve played them before. I know most of them, they’re pretty cool,” said Zane, a sophomore from Moffat County.

Moffat County’s Logan Durham will go after a loose puck against Grand Junction on Saturday, November 12.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

In a game with a few too many penalties, Wagner noted that Logan’s short scoring in the second period was particularly encouraging.

We were absolutely down then, but he gave us a goal we really needed, he said. We had to get better at talking and putting pressure on the puck and towards the end we finally started putting something together.

Moffat County goalkeeper Caden Bugay deflects a low shot from Grand Junction on Saturday, November 12.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

The Bulldogs also fell 4-1 to the River Hawks on Sunday morning, November 16. The Moffats fall season wraps up this weekend away from home with a Front Range tournament where they take on Boulder and Lafayette.

The transition before the official winter schedule allows the team to continue to build and maintain their strengths, including a significant group of players from both middle and high school.

We have a lot of players this year, a lot of new kids. That helps us because we get more guys on the ice, Zane said.

Memphis Herndon and Forrest Siminoe of Moffat County confer with coaches during a timeout on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

In addition, athletes can focus more on hockey alone; several players have been balancing between sports and football in recent weeks.

MoCo senior Garrett Anson said he was tired of the rapid succession of games coming straight off the grid. However, he has no complaints about much hockey in what will be his last year with the team.

I just want to play all the way through. We’ve been doing this since we were kids, he said.