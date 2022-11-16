Big Weekend Swim and Dive Set at SMU Invitational





HONOLULU The Hawaiian swim and dive program continues its season as it heads out Thursday through Saturday to compete against a strong field of schools at the SMU Invitational. SMU INVITING Date Thursday November 17 – Saturday November 19 Schedule (HT) Thursday: 6 a.m. – Prelims swimming; 9 am – Diving; 2 p.m. – Swimming final

Friday: 6 p.m. – Prelims swim; 9 am – Diving; 2 p.m. – Swimming final

Saturday: 6 a.m. – Prelims swimming; 8 hours – Diving; 2 p.m. – Swimming final Place Dallas, Texas – Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center Live stream PonyUpTV Live results Follow HEREor on the MeetMobile app Competing schools Hawaii, Drury, Miami (Fla.), San Diego State, SMU, TCU, Wyoming Social media @HawaiiSwimDive |@Hawaii_SwimDive The Rainbow Warriors and Wahine show strong performances at the season-opening USC Invitational in October, as the Wahine scored six top-10 finishes in the program and the men achieved three NCAA Zone E diving standards. In addition, the Wahine achieved a trio of NCAA B break times in the pool while achieving one NCAA Zone E diving standard. Laticia Transom led the way for the Rainbow Wahine opening weekend, earning three program top-10 times en route to MPSF Female Athlete of the Week recognition. Spiegel set the fourth fastest time in the 200 free, clocking 1:46.51 to meet the NCAA B standard. She also racked up NCAA B cut times in the 100 and 50 free, posted a 49.02 in the 100 for the fifth-fastest time in school history, and a 22.65 in the 50 free for seventh-best in UH ​​history. A pair of Wahine swimmers cracked the UH top 10 in the 200 breaststroke, as Mandolin Nguyen swam the sixth fastest time with 2:14.86 while Kathyrn Ivanov clocked a 2:16.26 to check in at number 10 in school history. Dorottya Dobos recorded the 10th fastest time in the program’s history on the 100 back, with a time of 54.98. On the men’s side, Juan Gonzalez led the diving team on the opening weekend of competition at Pepperdine in meeting NCAA Zone E standards for 1 meter and 3 meter diving. Gonzalez achieved a score of 332.30 at 1 meter and 343.20 at 3 meters.

