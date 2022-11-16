Sports
Hank Green now likes hockey, except for Panthers Matthew Tkachuk
I know Twitter as a platform feels like it’s in its final days, but sometimes when people converge in grief, we find lightness and levity in unexpected places.
Like yesterday morning when Hank Green decided he was eating beef Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk.
Oh boy. I don’t think he was prepared for the cans of worms Tweet would open, which probably answers the question of why it was later removed.
Green, for those who have somehow avoided the apparent ubiquity of both himself and his brother John on the Internet for the past decade or so, is an Internet personality (sorry, Hank, I’m trying to make this as succinct as possible) who largely known as a science communicator and vlogger. He’s a nerd online and his humor is an incredibly effective teaching method.
But as you can imagine, while many Hank Greens fans are statistically likely to be sports fans, it’s not like they come to him, the internet scientist, for sports:
I love to watch sports when it’s not that important, but I can’t handle the stress of watching championship games. I’m just too sad for the team losing. I really like sports, I just don’t like being scared for three hours.
Hank Green (@hankgreen) February 3, 2020
Hank, you like sports, you just don’t know you like sports.
John Green Parody account run by John Green (@sportswithjohn) March 26, 2022
So when he chose to swipe for Tkachuk, Twitter was a little surprised to discover that not only does Hank Green have hockey opinions, but one of those opinions is One exception to my brand, in particular, is Fuck Matthew Tkachuk.
Tkachuk recently returned from a two-game suspension use the blade of his stick to poke Kings of Los Angeles netminder Jonathan Quick eye. He received a two-minute penalty for interference and a 10-minute misspelling for the high stick. Given Tkachuk’s reputation for risky and dangerous play, many questioned whether the suspension was enough. Among them was apparently Green.
Prior to that, Green spent all day analyzing more sports tweets than I’m sure he’d ever done on purpose before. He reacted a little defining goalkeeper interference for us once and for all and refuse to name his favorite team (though friend, you tell yourself if you willingly attended a game between the Panthers and Kings on a Saturday night). He also clarified his position on Tkachuk, call the poke on Quick so far past [his] line and not hockey, while also stating that Tkachuk’s reputation is unfair.
If Matty sees this you are awesome, I have no problem with you, everything you’ve ever done is totally acceptable and your reputation as the number 1 ice hockey tease is completely unfair, please don’t hit me.
Hank Green (@hankgreen) November 14, 2022
Personally, I can’t wait to know why Green, as a person who used to be somewhat wary of sports, chose hockey, whose overtime has been compared to sniffing cocaine and riding a motorcycle out of a helicopter, but I will get my answer on another day. I don’t think it’s unreasonable to assume that like most people who take up hockey later in life, there was some surprise in the response he got after a brief comment that he now has hockey opinions.
The missing context, of course, is that hockey fans are huge nerds. Like huge nerds. Anyone I know who covers this sport? Nerd. The cracking seattle (nerdy ass name) go hosted a sold-out Hockey Analytics Conference next month. That’s sports math! The nerdiest way to consume sports! Any nerdish place online where nerds gather, you’ll find a hockey fan waiting for someone to mention hockey because we can never fucking shut up about it either.
And now that we know you’re one of us? I hope you have an opinion on the dead puck era or you will be eaten alive.
Going viral on hockey twitter is surprisingly fun. Everyone is mean, but in a fun way.
Hank Green (@hankgreen) November 15, 2022
In the end, Green may be more like Tkachuk than he realizes. After all, didn’t he decide to poke a bear for fun?
Yes, I had to get into drama with hockey twitter to scratch the itch…
Hank Green (@hankgreen) November 14, 2022
That’s classic Tkachuk behavior.
|
