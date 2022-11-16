Dalton Kincaid Named Semifinalist for John Mackey Award





american football

11/15/2022 1:12 PM

NEW YORK Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid has been named a semi-finalist for the John Mackey Award, which is given annually to the best tight end in the country. Kincaid is one of nine semifinalists for the award, with the winner announced on December 8 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN. Kincaid played in 52 career games of Division I football, including 28 as a Utah Ute. He currently leads all FBS tight ends with 2,382 career receiving yards and 34 receiving touchdowns. In the nine games he played in during the 2022 season, Kincaid has 50 receptions for 649 yards (12.9 ypc), scoring seven receiving touchdowns. Kincaid leads all Power Five tight ends in receiving touchdowns (7) and receiving yards per game (72.1) this season, and also ranks second among tight ends nationally in total yards received (649 ). He has received 100+ yards in two games this season, including his breakout performance against USC where he recorded a career-high 234 receiving yards and 16 receptions (1 TD). His 16 receptions are the most of any player this season, while his 234 yards are the most of any short end in 2022. Kincaid has two multi-touchdown games this season (2 touchdowns vs. Southern Utah and at Arizona State) and his other 100-yard receiving game comes against Southern Utah (107 yards, 7 catches). Dalton Kincaid Awards and honors for 2022 Semifinalist John Mackey Award

Biletnikoff Award Watch List Addition (October 19)

Rose Bowl Pac-12 Player of the Week (October 18)

Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week (October 17)

John Mackey Award Player of the Week (October 17)

AFCA Good Works Team Watch List

John Mackey Award Watchlist

Würffel Trophy Watch list

Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference Honorable Mention



