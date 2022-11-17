



Table Tennis Asia Cup: India vs Chinese Taipei Table Tennis – Table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal and top Indian G Sathiyan will have to complete their task as they face a tough draw at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup tournament which kicks off in Bangkok on Thursday. Follow Table Tennis Asian Cup 2022 updates with InsideSport.IN ITTF Athletes Commission: CWG champion Achanta Sharath Kamal becomes first Indian elected to Table Tennis Athletes Commission Table tennis Asian Cup: India led by Sharath Kamal ready for HARD CHALLENGE, against Chinese Taipei in OPENING ROUND – View details World No. 44 Sharath Kamal, who will receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, will face Chinese Taipei’s Chuang Chih-Yuan, No. 16, while Sathiyan, World No. 39, will open against 26th ranked Yukiya Uda from Japan. World No. 44 Manika Batra will be the only Indian female entrant in the USD 200,000 prize money event and she will face China’s Chen Xingtong, world No. 7 and seed No. 3, in the opening round at the Hua Mak Indoor Stadium. Held in a direct knockout format for the first time, the men’s and women’s singles event of the 33rd edition of the event has top 16 Asian players, including No. 1 seed Wang Chuqin and China’s Lin Gaoyuan, placed No. 3 and two strong Japanese contenders in No. 3. 2 seed Tomokazu Harimoto and Yukiya Uda. Both Sathiyan and Sharath took sixth place – their best finish to date – in the 2019 edition in Yokohama and the 2015 edition in Jaipur respectively. Sharath is in good form this year, having won three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, while Sathiyan was also part of the gold medal winning men’s team at Birmingham, where he also took silver in men’s doubles and bronze in singles. Table tennis Asian Cup: India led by Sharath Kamal ready for HARD CHALLENGE, against Chinese Taipei in OPENING ROUND – View details Follow InsideSport on GOOGLE NEWS / Follow Table Tennis Asia Cup 2022 updates with InsideSport.IN Related

