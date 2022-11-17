Kay Adams jokes that Michael Strahan is hiding from her in a special guest appearance on GMA





KAY ADAMS has claimed that Michael Strahan hid from her today during her appearance on Good Morning America. The popular sportscaster was live from New York City on Wednesday’s show. 4 Kay Adams made a special guest appearance on Good Morning America Credit: USTV 4 Kay Adams joked that Michael Strahan avoided playing table tennis with her Credit: USTV Kay hosted the NFL Network morning show Good Morning Football every weekday morning in Manhattan. And she was back in the Big Apple discussing her upcoming projects. A fan sent Kay a tweet to relay a message to former New York Giants star turned GMA host Michael Strahan. The social media user said, “Make sure you tell Strahan 7-2 baby!!! We made the best smoke and mirrors ever!” And Kay joked, “Michael Strahan was too busy to hide from me because he’s afraid to play ping pong against me!” Kay moved to Los Angeles to co-host a new show in partnership with FanDuel. She now presents “Up And Adams” every weekday morning from California. The popular sports reporter left Good Morning Football earlier in 2022 after six years. She uprooted from New York to Los Angeles for her new venture, and she admitted on air that she found the transition difficult. Fans were excited to see her back in New York and thought she might return to GMFB. One said, “This is great, you belong in New York.” And another wrote, “Nice to see Kay Adams on GMA this morning.” 4 The former GMFB presenter talked about Christmas gift ideas on the show Credit: USTV 4 Kay hosted GMFB in New York, but moved to LA for a new venture Credit: USTV

