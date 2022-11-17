With Microsoft Teams you can now challenge colleagues to a game of Minesweeper or Solitaire





Microsoft today announced new social gaming functionality within its Teams productivity and collaboration platform. Only available to Teams Enterprise and Education subscribers, the new "Games for Work" app allows colleagues to challenge each other to a game of Minesweeper, Wordament, Icebreaker and even Solitaire, a classic card game familiar to everyone who has been using Windows since 1990. Microsoft said every game – including Solitaire, which is by definition a solo game – will have a multiplayer option for up to 250 players, with additional support for those who just want to watch. And since the games are only available to paid Teams subscribers, no ads are included. The new app is developed by an Xbox Games Studio called Microsoft Casual Games. Microsoft Solitaire. Image Credits: Microsoft While ingraining games into what appears to most people to be a business product may seem counterintuitive, the logic is good enough: colleagues have long been into social games at work, whether it's ping pong or a game of card during lunch. For home workers, that desire to connect and communicate competitively is certainly still there. "Games foster creativity, collaboration and communication in powerful and unique ways, and we can't wait to see how the Games for Work app on Microsoft Teams boosts productivity and helps foster connections in the workplace," said Jill Braff, general manager integrations and informal communication. games at Microsoft, in a blog post. The Games for Work app integrates with Teams on desktop and mobile, and Microsoft adds it plans to add new games in the future.

