Round Table honors the entire Lompoc girls’ tennis team; Cabrillo’s Ethan Stocker is Sportsman of the Week | Secondary school

The entire Lompoc High School girls’ tennis team won the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Female Athlete of the Week award for the week ending Nov. 12.
Meanwhile, Ethan Stocker, the goaltender for the Cabrillo boys’ water polo team, is the NSBCART Male Athlete of the Week.
Lompoc (20-2) completed a run of four straight wins at higher places in the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over No. 1 Kerman Thursday to win the CIF Central Section Division 3 Girls’ Tennis Championship.
“Every girl played a major role in the success of the team,” said Claudia Terrones, Lompoc athletic director.
Stocker provided the goods for Cabrillo all season, and he came through again for the Conquistadors as his team won by two higher seeds to take the Division 3 title.
No. 3 Cabrillo (16-8) won 12-9 at No. 2 Hanford Sierra Pacific in the semifinals Wednesday and then defeated No. 3 title.
“This young man has been the backbone of the team’s race to a CIF championship,” Cabrillo athletic director Michael Dietz said of Stocker. The Conquistadors will play in the regional tournament on a date to be determined.
The Braves had gone 0-40 in their four years in the Channel League following their exit from the Los Padres League after most other area schools left the CIF Southern Section for the Central Section.
Lompoc joined the central section this school year along with Cabrillo and Santa Ynez. Now Lompoc and Cabrillo have a Division 3 championship in their first year as members of the central section, Lompoc in girls tennis and Cabrillo in boys water polo.
Rianna Stouppe, the Braves, No. 2 in singles, did not lose in a singles or doubles match this year. She and Vera Ortiz, Lompoc’s No. 1 singles player and a senior foreign exchange student from Spain, led the Lompoc wave in singles. Ava Velasco and Sofia Larios led the Braves in doubles.
Ortiz and Stouppe gave the Braves the deciding point in their doubles game in Kerman.
Lompoc varsity players Larios, White, Velasco, Stouppe, Vera and Esme Ortiz, Gabi Arias and Lola Soukup, along with Mia Jansen, the Braves’ No. 1 junior varsity player, were recognized at Monday’s NSBCART luncheon.
State of Montana 72, Cal Poly 28
A miserable three-week past for the Mustangs (1-9, 0-7) continued Saturday night.
A week after Montana amassed 695 yards of offense in a 57–0 Big Sky Conference win against Cal Poly in a Missoula blizzard on November 5, No. 3 Montana State passed the 700-yard mark against the Mustangs, with 744 yards of foul in a loss of a Big Sky game at Cal Poly’s Mustang Memorial Field Saturday night.
The Mustangs have been outscored by a combined 188-47 in their last three games.
Marqui Johnson, who is on the Bobcats list as a wide receiver, rushed for 242 yards on just 13 carries and scored four touchdowns Saturday night. Garrett Coon added 100 yards, also on 13 carries, and scored once.
Montana State scored nine touchdowns and three field goals. The Bobcats didn’t kick. The Bobcats (9-1, 7-0) remained tied for first place with Sacramento State topping the Big Sky standings.
Cal Poly accumulated 275 yards of total offense. Mustangs quarterback Spencer Brasch threw for two touchdowns, one to freshman Josh Cuevas on a 34-yarder in the second quarter and one on a 23-yarder to Zedekiah Centers in the third.
Troy Fletcher ran for 62 yards on 18 carries, including a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, for the Mustangs. Cuevas caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Kahliq Paulette in the second quarter.
Montana State scored the first 24 points of the game and added 27 points in the second to take a 51–14 halftime lead. Cal Poly was outscored in the first quarter this season by a combined 146-27.
Tommy Mellott, Bobcat’s quarterback, completed seven of his 17 passes for 80 yards. Sean Austin played most of the fourth, connecting on five of his six passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
Montana State hit 554 yards rushing and 190 yards passing. Cal Poly had 317 yards passing and only 91 rushing.
Linebacker David Meyer, Cal Poly’s leading tackler this season, had seven tackles on Saturday, all solo. Laipoli Palu, another Mustangs linebacker, had five tackles. Rylan Ortt made seven tackles for Montana State. The Mustangs turned the ball over twice on a fumble and an interception. The Bobcats lost a fumble, their only turnover.
Cal Poly closes his season at home next Saturday against Portland State (4-6, 3-4). The Vikings lost 45-17 in Sacramento State on Friday night.