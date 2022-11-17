Ping Pong Man – Thursday 11/23





Many have said that Scott Preiss is the Harlem Globetrotter of table tennis with his exciting display of his skill in the sport of table tennis. Scott has been wowing audiences with table tennis comedy and trick shots for over 40 years and has performed over 3000 table tennis exhibitions and clinics worldwide. In 2017, Scott was inducted into the USA Table Tennis Hall of Fame for his contribution to Sport Worldwide. A former trainer of the US World Table Tennis Team, Scott also served as a full-time coach at the US Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs and is one of the sport's leading ambassadors. Scott has appeared on hundreds of TV features, including three times on Regis and Kathy Lee, The Best Damn Sports Show, The Ellen Degeneres Show, the Donny and Marie Show, The CBS Morning News, ESPN and many other CBS, NBC and ABC specials across the United States. Scott has also been featured in the Wall Street Journal, New York Newsday, the Chicago Tribune and more. Scott's previous appearances include shows for the International Olympic Committee, US Olympic Committee, UBS Bank, Wells Fargo, Blue Cross Blue Shield, AIG, Nike Corporation, Intel Corporation, General Motors, IBM, General Dynamics, Walmart, 7-Eleven , BP Oil , the NBA playoff halftime shows and more. Scott combines comedy and athleticism in all of his shows. A few of Scott's trademarks are his serve from 60 feet off the table, his behind-the-back smashes, and his uncanny ability to work and interact with the crowd in many of his challenge matches. In addition, Scott has a range of trick paddles, including a ball-sized paddle and a paddle larger than a tennis racket. Scott's shows are extremely interactive and no one leaves without laughing and smiling. Many of his performances are with his son Austin, who traveled the world with his father and performed for many military bases across Europe, including Germany, England and even the Far East in Korea and Japan, and many times in his mother's home country of China. Special guest – Austin Preiss.Austin has been training in the sport of table tennis since he was three years old. With 11 national table tennis titles, Austin is a veteran of the sport, having trained and played in China, Japan, Sweden, Israel, Canada, Korea and England. He is a two-time Colorado Mens Singles and Doubles Champion (the youngest ever at age 15), and remarkably, at age 8, was selected as the Rocky Mountain Player of the Year, selected from 4,000 athletes from 20 different sports. Austin has performed over 500 table tennis exhibitions around the world with his father Scott, AKA The Ping Pong Man, a US national table tennis coach and a member of the prestigious USA Table Tennis Hall of Fame. Austin has a wide range of world-class table tennis services and trick shots that he performs with his father Scott, a US national table tennis coach and trainer. In fact, Austin hasn't lost a challenge game to a challenger (non-tournament player) since he was 8 years old. Austin has been featured on numerous television shows, including the Ellen Degeneres Show, Turner Sports Network, ESPN, and many NBC, ABC, and CBS affiliates. He has also met and played with sports legends such as David Robinson, Larry Holmes, Curly Neal, Goose Gossage and even met and played with Arnold Schwarzenegger on a few occasions. Austin also speaks Chinese as his mother is from Shanghai, China

