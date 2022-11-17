Know the schedule and watch live streaming in India





Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra will lead the Indian challenge on the Asia Cup 2022 table tennis tournament in Bangkok, Thailand starting Thursday. Organized by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU) at Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, the three-day competition includes men’s and women’s singles events. Players start the tournament directly from the eighth finals. Both men’s and women’s matches are available via live streaming in India. There are a maximum of two players from a country in each category. All matches have seven matches each. The first to 11 points by a two-point margin wins a game. World No. 39 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran becomes India’s top table tennis player at the 33rd Asian Cup. Reigning national champion and winner of Khel Ratna Sharath Kamal ranks 44th. Tokyo 2020 champion Ma Long and silver medalist Fan Zhendong from China will not play. However, the field includes Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Chuqin Wang in China, World No. 4 Tomokazu Harimoto from Japan, and Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun-Ju, who won team bronze in the mixed doubles team at the Olympic Games. Playing in Tokyo. Manika BatraIndia’s only women’s table tennis player to make the cut for the championships is ranked No. 44 in the world. She will compete against world championship bronze medalist Wang Yidi of China, Tokyo 2020 mixed team champion Mima Ito of Japan and world No. 2 6. Hina Hayata of Japan. The Asian Cup was last held in 2019, but was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. Chetan Baboor, with silver in 1997 and bronze in 2000, is the only Indian table tennis player to medal in the Asian Cup. Where can you watch the Asian Cup 2022 table tennis live in India Live streaming of the Asian Cup 2022 table tennis event will be available on the YouTube channel of the International Table Tennis Federation ITTFWorld. There will be no live broadcast of the 2022 Asian Cup on any TV channel in India. Asian Cup 2022 table tennis schedule All times are Indian Standard Times (IST) Thursday Nov 17 Women’s Singles Round of 16 – 10am IST onwards Men’s Singles Round of 16 – 12:25pm IST onwards Friday Nov 18 Women’s Singles Quarterfinals – Starting at 10:30am IST Men’s Singles Quarterfinals – from 12:10pm IST Saturday Nov 19 Women’s Singles Semifinal – Starting at 11am IST Men’s Singles Semifinal – from 12:40pm IST Women’s Singles 3rd-4th Position – 2:20pm IST onwards Men’s Singles 3rd-4th Position – 3:10pm IST onwards Women’s Singles Final – from 4pm IST Men’s Singles Final – from 5pm IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/asian-cup-2022-bangkok-table-tennis-india-schedule-live-streaming The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos