Cricket Australia, Test Series vs West Indies, South Africa, Team News, Squad: David Warner Replacements, Retirement

After struggling to fill one opening position last summer, Australia’s selectors could soon be scrambling again with the news that the end is near for David Warner in red ball cricket.

Warner revealed this week that it could be his last 12 months in Test cricket as he plans to prioritize white ball formats in the final years of his international career.

Test cricket will likely be the first to fall off, Warner said on Triple Ms Deadset Legends.

Because that’s how it will turn out. The T20 World Cup is in 2024, (one-day) World Cup next year.

Possibly it could be my last 12 months in Test cricket.

But I like the white ball game. It is awesome.

With the possible exception of Nathan Lyon, there is arguably no more difficult position in Australia’s Test XI to replace than Warner’s.

Australia is experiencing a shortage of test caliber openers, with Warner working through eight different partners as of 2019.

When Marcus Harris was replaced at Ashes last summer, it was 35-year-old Usman Khawaja who took his place at the top of the table.

So where can selectors go now if they suddenly need to find a new opening partner for Khawaja?

Here we look at the banished stars, the next generation and the bolters that could replace Warner next year.

THE BANISHED STARS

Topping this list, and also favorite to replace Warner if he were to leave now, is Victorian opener and 14-test player Mark Harris. Of all the contenders named in this article, only Harris is in Australia’s current squad and has played a test in the past year. He is far from an excellent candidate given his 25.29 test average from numerous opportunities. Nevertheless, there is hope that he has taken some positive steps in England this winter, where he made 726 runs at 42.70 in the County Championship for Gloucestershire. He has also started this Sheffield Shield season well with 288 runs at 41.14.

Another former test opener, Matt Renshaw, also impressed in the County Championship this year. Renshaw opened for Somerset and averaged 47.69 with two centuries from his eight matches. He’s brought that form home this Shield season with an unbeaten double century against NSW last month. Renshaw, who played 11 Tests between 2016 and 2018 and made 184 in just his fourth match, is still just 26 and could be a strong contender if his form continues to move upwards.

Coming from further behind, albeit not completely out of the running, is Cameron Bancroft. The 29-year-old has not been part of a Test team since the 2019 Ashes, where he was dropped after just two Tests. In hindsight, it was a hard cut since his series wasn’t the same abysmal failure from Warner or Harris. At least Bancroft stuck around to face an average of 40 balls, compared to 20.2 for Harris and 18.4 for Warner. Bancroft has two centuries in the first four games of the domestic season and made 141 in last season’s final against Victoria.

THE NEXT GEN

If selectors could choose someone to replace Warner, it probably would Will Pucovski. Considered a talent of Ricky Ponting proportions, even his Test debut at age 22 felt long in the making. If Pucovski can really get his career back on track, he’ll be at the front of the line. However, several concussions and another indefinite leave of absence taken in October due to personal reasons raise a lot of doubt.

Elsewhere, South Australia Henry Hunt was one of the best openers of the past domestic season. The 25-year-old right-hander was the fourth-highest scorer with 601 runs at 42.92, and was the only batsman to score three centuries this season. That earned him selection for the Australia A tour of Sri Lanka in June, as he recovered from a pair in the first match to make 107. He averages 39.00 after four rounds this Shield season.

Queenslands Bryce street has also opened the bats for Australia A in the past 12 months, making an unbeaten 119 against the England Lions last December. The second half of the summer hasn’t been as successful, however, while the availability of Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne has meant the 24-year-old has yet to make a game for the Bulls this season.

Meanwhile, Tasmania’s two openers, Tim Ward and Caleb Jewel, have got off to a flying start this season and jumped ahead of Street in the test selection queue. Ward averages 60.83 and performs remarkably consistently with four half-centuries from seven innings, though he doesn’t have a three-figure score. Jewell, who is a year senior of Wards at 25, made an unbeaten 108 against South Australia and has 285 runs at 47.50.

THE BOLTERS

Given the numbers, that’s strange Sam Whiteman name has not been mentioned again when discussing opening contenders. Only Peter Handscomb scored more points last Shield season than 30-year-old Whiteman, who scored 641 on 58.27 for Western Australia, including 85 and 123 in the final. His recent form isn’t bad either with the opener making 193 against South Australia last week. Whiteman is a go-getter at best, but with 78 first-class games behind him, selectors could do worse than take a closer look at the southpaw.

Two other hitters that are probably not yet in the mix, but worth noting, are young guns Teague Wyllie (18) and Ashley Chandrasinghe. Few cricket fans knew these names a month ago, but excitement quickly spreads when a young player scores a century in the Sheffield Shield.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Teenage sensation crushes Shield century | 02:49

Eighteen-year-old Wyllie scored 104, against a strike that included Nathan Lyon, in just his third game to announce his arrival. Chandrasinghe, 20, replaced Pucovski in Victoria’s XI and made 119 not out a staggering 333 balls against Tasmania at Hobart. Both hit on the first drop and have a long way to go, but they’re worth keeping an eye on. In addition, Wyllie was one of three names dropped by former selector Mark Waugh as players he believes could step up in the next few years. The other two were Ward and Hunt.

THE LEFT FIELD OPTIONS

Selectors George Bailey, Tony Dodemaide and Andrew McDonald have a way of thinking outside the box. As such, there is a possibility that Australia is not looking for an opener at all.

An option with some merit is having a dashing southpaw Travis head promoted to open the bat and instead find a replacement at number 5. Head is a similar batsman to Warner, with both aggressive left-handers happy to put pressure back on the bowler early. Like Warner, he struggled away from home but was named Player of the Ashes last summer for his 357 runs at 59.50. He does not open the bat for South Australia, but has done so 15 times with great success for Australia in ODI cricket. That will be 16 on Thursday.

If there was a spot to fill at number 5, that opens things up for a new wave of contenders. Last year’s top scorer in the Shield, Peter Handscomb is a. He made 697 runs at 49.78 and has also started this season brilliantly with 544 runs at 108.8.

Renshaw could also be an option at number 5, having previously batted there for both state and country. Then there is Kurtis Patterson, whose two Test innings featured an unbeaten batting of 114 at number 6. The 29-year-old has averaged 53.80 this season and believes he deserves another crack if an opportunity arises.

And do not forget Mitch Marsh. He hasn’t played Red Ball Cricket for almost a year, but at 31 years old he feels he’s more prepared than ever to play Test Cricket again.