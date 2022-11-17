Sports
Cricket Australia, Test Series vs West Indies, South Africa, Team News, Squad: David Warner Replacements, Retirement
After struggling to fill one opening position last summer, Australia’s selectors could soon be scrambling again with the news that the end is near for David Warner in red ball cricket.
Warner revealed this week that it could be his last 12 months in Test cricket as he plans to prioritize white ball formats in the final years of his international career.
Test cricket will likely be the first to fall off, Warner said on Triple Ms Deadset Legends.
Because that’s how it will turn out. The T20 World Cup is in 2024, (one-day) World Cup next year.
Possibly it could be my last 12 months in Test cricket.
But I like the white ball game. It is awesome.
Watch Australia v England. Every ODI live and ad-free in-game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
With the possible exception of Nathan Lyon, there is arguably no more difficult position in Australia’s Test XI to replace than Warner’s.
Australia is experiencing a shortage of test caliber openers, with Warner working through eight different partners as of 2019.
When Marcus Harris was replaced at Ashes last summer, it was 35-year-old Usman Khawaja who took his place at the top of the table.
So where can selectors go now if they suddenly need to find a new opening partner for Khawaja?
Here we look at the banished stars, the next generation and the bolters that could replace Warner next year.
READ MORE
NO QUESTION: IPL franchise will break the bank for Green as $1.8M looms
IPL RETENTION LIST: Aussies in $3.3 million IPL snub as mystery surrounds big Finch decision
ABUSED US THAT WHOLE GAME: Legend plays Aussies, brands Warner a bully
Chandrasinghe scores century on debut! | 03:13
THE BANISHED STARS
Topping this list, and also favorite to replace Warner if he were to leave now, is Victorian opener and 14-test player Mark Harris. Of all the contenders named in this article, only Harris is in Australia’s current squad and has played a test in the past year. He is far from an excellent candidate given his 25.29 test average from numerous opportunities. Nevertheless, there is hope that he has taken some positive steps in England this winter, where he made 726 runs at 42.70 in the County Championship for Gloucestershire. He has also started this Sheffield Shield season well with 288 runs at 41.14.
Another former test opener, Matt Renshaw, also impressed in the County Championship this year. Renshaw opened for Somerset and averaged 47.69 with two centuries from his eight matches. He’s brought that form home this Shield season with an unbeaten double century against NSW last month. Renshaw, who played 11 Tests between 2016 and 2018 and made 184 in just his fourth match, is still just 26 and could be a strong contender if his form continues to move upwards.
Coming from further behind, albeit not completely out of the running, is Cameron Bancroft. The 29-year-old has not been part of a Test team since the 2019 Ashes, where he was dropped after just two Tests. In hindsight, it was a hard cut since his series wasn’t the same abysmal failure from Warner or Harris. At least Bancroft stuck around to face an average of 40 balls, compared to 20.2 for Harris and 18.4 for Warner. Bancroft has two centuries in the first four games of the domestic season and made 141 in last season’s final against Victoria.
THE NEXT GEN
If selectors could choose someone to replace Warner, it probably would Will Pucovski. Considered a talent of Ricky Ponting proportions, even his Test debut at age 22 felt long in the making. If Pucovski can really get his career back on track, he’ll be at the front of the line. However, several concussions and another indefinite leave of absence taken in October due to personal reasons raise a lot of doubt.
Elsewhere, South Australia Henry Hunt was one of the best openers of the past domestic season. The 25-year-old right-hander was the fourth-highest scorer with 601 runs at 42.92, and was the only batsman to score three centuries this season. That earned him selection for the Australia A tour of Sri Lanka in June, as he recovered from a pair in the first match to make 107. He averages 39.00 after four rounds this Shield season.
Queenslands Bryce street has also opened the bats for Australia A in the past 12 months, making an unbeaten 119 against the England Lions last December. The second half of the summer hasn’t been as successful, however, while the availability of Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne has meant the 24-year-old has yet to make a game for the Bulls this season.
Meanwhile, Tasmania’s two openers, Tim Ward and Caleb Jewel, have got off to a flying start this season and jumped ahead of Street in the test selection queue. Ward averages 60.83 and performs remarkably consistently with four half-centuries from seven innings, though he doesn’t have a three-figure score. Jewell, who is a year senior of Wards at 25, made an unbeaten 108 against South Australia and has 285 runs at 47.50.
THE BOLTERS
Given the numbers, that’s strange Sam Whiteman name has not been mentioned again when discussing opening contenders. Only Peter Handscomb scored more points last Shield season than 30-year-old Whiteman, who scored 641 on 58.27 for Western Australia, including 85 and 123 in the final. His recent form isn’t bad either with the opener making 193 against South Australia last week. Whiteman is a go-getter at best, but with 78 first-class games behind him, selectors could do worse than take a closer look at the southpaw.
Two other hitters that are probably not yet in the mix, but worth noting, are young guns Teague Wyllie (18) and Ashley Chandrasinghe. Few cricket fans knew these names a month ago, but excitement quickly spreads when a young player scores a century in the Sheffield Shield.
Teenage sensation crushes Shield century | 02:49
Eighteen-year-old Wyllie scored 104, against a strike that included Nathan Lyon, in just his third game to announce his arrival. Chandrasinghe, 20, replaced Pucovski in Victoria’s XI and made 119 not out a staggering 333 balls against Tasmania at Hobart. Both hit on the first drop and have a long way to go, but they’re worth keeping an eye on. In addition, Wyllie was one of three names dropped by former selector Mark Waugh as players he believes could step up in the next few years. The other two were Ward and Hunt.
THE LEFT FIELD OPTIONS
Selectors George Bailey, Tony Dodemaide and Andrew McDonald have a way of thinking outside the box. As such, there is a possibility that Australia is not looking for an opener at all.
An option with some merit is having a dashing southpaw Travis head promoted to open the bat and instead find a replacement at number 5. Head is a similar batsman to Warner, with both aggressive left-handers happy to put pressure back on the bowler early. Like Warner, he struggled away from home but was named Player of the Ashes last summer for his 357 runs at 59.50. He does not open the bat for South Australia, but has done so 15 times with great success for Australia in ODI cricket. That will be 16 on Thursday.
If there was a spot to fill at number 5, that opens things up for a new wave of contenders. Last year’s top scorer in the Shield, Peter Handscomb is a. He made 697 runs at 49.78 and has also started this season brilliantly with 544 runs at 108.8.
Renshaw could also be an option at number 5, having previously batted there for both state and country. Then there is Kurtis Patterson, whose two Test innings featured an unbeaten batting of 114 at number 6. The 29-year-old has averaged 53.80 this season and believes he deserves another crack if an opportunity arises.
And do not forget Mitch Marsh. He hasn’t played Red Ball Cricket for almost a year, but at 31 years old he feels he’s more prepared than ever to play Test Cricket again.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/cricket-australia-test-series-vs-west-indies-south-africa-team-news-selection-david-warner-replacements-retirement/news-story/cc61387c343c5d6db0c9596746cb82bf
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cricket Australia, Test Series vs West Indies, South Africa, Team News, Squad: David Warner Replacements, Retirement
- Stream it or skip it?
- Google highlights several changes included in the November 2022 Play system update
- Republicans regain control of US House after disappointing midterms | 2022 US Midterm Elections
- The Hollywood Reporters 35 Rising Executives 35 and Under – The Hollywood Reporter
- Amazon begins layoffs as economic hardship mounts
- San Antonio residents feel a jolt after the 5.4-magnitude earthquake in West Texas
- Sharath is the first Indian to be elected to the ITTF Athletes’ Commission
- FIFA World Cup: Dress smart, behave discreetly, Canada warns Qatar fans – National
- Anushka Sharma to Anil Kapoor, Bollywood Celebrities Warmly Wish Aditya Roy Kapur’s Birthday
- JustWorld International | nonprofit spotlight | Features
- Matthews International Raises Quarterly Dividend :: Matthews International Corporation (MATW)