Select Board plays serve and volley with tennis court options – Knox County VillageSoup





LINCOLNVILLE At its November 14 meeting, the Select Board was in a bit of a pickle over funding for the resurfacing and relining of the city’s tennis courts, located at Lincolnville Central School. The proposal to revive the courts was made several years ago. Voters appropriated $15,000 for the project, which included resurfacing the four tennis courts, painting tennis court lines, and also painting lines for pickleball. Bids were received from Maine Tennis & Track and from Vermont Tennis Court Surfacing. All bids exceeded the funding allocated to the project. Two bids were received from Vermont Tennis with the lowest at $16,291. The offer did not include the installation of pickleball lines, which would add a whopping $1,200 to the price. City manager David Kinney noted the difficulties the city faces in seeking additional funds to complete the project. This may be one of those things that haunt us, Kinney said. If we wait to ask for extra money from voters, we might get it, but the price will probably have gone up. Where does it end? Lincolnville Recreation Commission representative Peter Rollins said the commission recommends moving forward with Vermont Tennis Court Surfacing’s lowest bid ($16,291), a bid that still exceeds the allocated funds. Part of the challenge, Kinney said, is that these people are now booking for next summer. If we wait for a budget appropriation in June, you cannot sign a contract that you do not have the money for. We have to wait until next year, and then the price goes up. Selected board member Keryn Laite noted that Maine Track & Tennis’s bid included sanding and painting the net posts, as well as re-hanging the nets. He wondered if that could be included in the Vermont Tennis Court Surfacing offer. I’d just like to see it complete, Laite said, so we don’t have to finish something after it’s done. Kinney recommended contacting Vermont Tennis Court resurfacing to paint the posts to allow for an apples to apples comparison in the bidding. With that in hand, Kinney noted, they could discuss options for raising the additional funding needed to complete the project. If we were that close, Kinney said, we need to close that gap. He expressed confidence that the Select Board and Recreation Commission would come up with a financing solution that would allow the courts to resurface and be ready for use next summer. Once resurfaced and relined, the courts will also be used for pickleball, which has become extremely popular both nationally and regionally. ” Previous Polar Express family event at the Rockport Opera House



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://knox.villagesoup.com/2022/11/16/select-board-plays-serve-and-volley-with-tennis-court-options/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos