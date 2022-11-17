UVA shooting: Suspect accused of killing three University of Virginia football players loses connection as new revelations emerge





The student accused of killing three University of Virginia football players after a school trip was denied bail at a court hearing in Charlottesville on Wednesday.

According to a witness, suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. shot one of the players, Devin Chandler, while he slept, the Albemarle County prosecutor said. Fellow UVA Cavaliers Lavel Davis Jr. and DSean Perry were also killed.

The hearing on Wednesday also revealed that Jones had been charged and convicted of reckless driving and hit and run in 2021 and had a concealed weapons charge in the same year. He received suspended sentences for all violations.

According to online records, Jones remains in custody at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Penitentiary. He was assigned a public defender until his next hearing in December, a status hearing that will discuss whether Jones has retained a private attorney, Albemarle County Commonwealths Attorney James Hingeley said.

Jones was on a field trip with fellow UVA students on Sunday to see a play in Washington, D.C., a university spokesperson said.

As the bus returned to the Charlottesville campus, authorities said, the 22-year-old opened fire on the bus, killing Chandler, Davis and Perry.

Jones faces three counts of manslaughter and three counts of using a gun in the commission of a felony, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo Sr. said.

He also faces two counts of intentional wounding, each accompanied by a firearm charge. Two others were injured in the shooting, Hingeley said.

The prosecution identified the injured as Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins.

In an emailed statement, UVA Health spokesman Eric Swensen said, without naming anyone, that one of the injured is in hospital in reasonable condition.

Hollins, a junior running back on the college football team, was intubated Tuesday morning but stable, his family said. On Wednesday, the family said in a statement that he had had two successful surgeries in the past 48 hours.

As Mike embarks on the path to physical, emotional and spiritual healing, the process will take time, a statement from the family said. We ask that you respect his privacy and continue to give him space to recover.

CNN reached out to Marlee Morgan’s family.

told UVA student Ryan Lynch CNN affiliate KYW-TV she was on the bus where the shooting took place and saw Jones pushing one of the victims.

Chris got up and pushed Lavel, Lynch said. After pushing him, he was like you always make fun of me. Said something so weird but it was very bizarre because they didn’t talk to him the whole trip.

Then the gunfire erupted.

They just kept coming, more and more gunfire, Lynch told KYW. We thought he was going to shoot everyone on the bus.

But the shooter simply walked or jumped off the bus, Lynch said.

According to the owner of Dances Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights, Jones bought two guns this year, a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun.

But Jones also had to buy a firearm there twice in vain, Marlon Dance told CNN in an email. In 2018, he was under the legal age (21) to purchase a gun and was denied a purchase. Three years later, he tried to buy a gun but failed a background check, according to Dance.

In an email to CNN, Virginia state police spokesman Corinne Geller said an investigation into the attempted purchase on July 8, 2021, found that the state police firearms transaction center had denied Jones’s request based on a ongoing legal issue.

The pending charge was reduced to a misdemeanor by the court in October 2021, lifting the ban on future purchases, Geller said.

CNN has reached out to the University of Virginia Police Department for comment on the shooting investigation and the weapon used, but have not heard back.

UVA’s scheduled game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday has been canceled, the university’s athletics department announced on Wednesday.

The game would have been Virginia’s last home game of the 2022 season, according to a statement from the athletic department.

A decision on whether Virginia will participate in the final game of the season, a date on November 26 (Saturday) against Virginia Tech at Blacksburg, has not been made at this time.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic Coast Conference released guidelines on Wednesday detailing how the rest of the conference will support UVA going forward.

The ACC is a family and when one member of our family is in pain, we all are in pain, said Jim Phillips, ACC Commissioner, in a statement. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected and we will continue to support UVA in any way we can during this difficult time.

The ACC produced UVA helmet decals that will be worn by every conference school, and a moment of silence will be held at all ACC home football games this coming weekend, according to a statement from the conference.

The ACC has also produced UVA strong graphics for conference schools to use on social and digital media.

Prior to the Sunday shooting, Jones was the subject of a pending case with the university’s Judiciary Board when the Sunday shooting occurred, officials said.

On Sept. 15, as part of an investigation into a possible hazing issue, UVA Student Affairs learned from a student that Mr. Jones made a comment to him about owning a gun, said Brian Coy, the university’s spokesman.

That person did not see Mr. Jones in possession of a gun, and the comment about possession of a gun was not made in conjunction with a threat, Coy said.

During their investigation, university officials spoke to Mr. Jones’ roommate, who gave no indication of the presence of guns. In the course of their investigation, university officials found that Mr. Jones had previously been tried and convicted of a 2021 concealed weapons offense, for which he received a 12-month suspended prison sentence and a small fine.

Coy said during the investigation that Mr. Jones repeatedly refused to cooperate with university officials seeking additional information about the claims he had a firearm and his failure to publicly disclose the previous felony conviction.

The Threat Assessment Team escalated its case for disciplinary action Oct. 27, Coy said.

The school’s judicial board took over the case and the results are pending, said Longo, the school’s chief of police.

Jones was also involved in a hazing investigation on campus that was closed because witnesses would not cooperate, Longo said.

Jones is listed on UVA’s athletics website as a football player in 2018 who did not participate in any game as a freshman. A UVA spokesperson told CNN Jones that he had a pre-existing injury that prevented him from playing on the football team in 2018.

Jones underwent medical treatment and rehabilitation during his time with the team and was only a member of the team for one season, the spokesman said.

What I do know is that the young man was a student as of 2018 and joined our football program for a semester, Williams said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, UVA football head coach Tony Elliott spoke publicly for the first time since the shooting. He described the days after the attack as a nightmare.

I’m ready for someone to pinch me and wake me up and say this didn’t happen said Elliott, adding Tuesday was much better we could move from the pain to finding a little joy in celebrating the lives of Lavel, DSean and Devin.

The deaths of players Chandler, Davis Jr. and Perry left three huge holes in a team that felt more like family than anything, the coach said. He then described them, calling Chandler the life of the party, Davis the big guy on campus, and Perry the quiet guy everyone wanted to know about.

Elliott praised the strength of his team and staff for coming together and handling the shooting. Elliott said the team has inspired him to keep moving forward. At the same time, he said the staff made it their mission to make sure the team had all the resources they needed and that no one was left isolated.

The message to the team is that we’re going to celebrate their lives in the future and the impact they’ve made so far and the legacy they’ll help us build into the future, Elliott said.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled UVA Health spokesperson Eric Swensen’s last name.