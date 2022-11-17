Sports
Meet Rachel Stuhlmann, Stunning Tennis Influencer Aiming To Match Golfer Paige Spiranac’s Success
MOVE, Paige Spiranac, there’s a new influencer queen in town.
Rachel Stuhlmann, 26, is a former tennis star who wants to follow in Spiranac’s footsteps and become an internet sensation.
Spiranac – an ex-golf pro – has amassed over 3.5 million Instagram followers with her mix of glamor photo shoots and golf tips.
She was recently named the “Sexiest Woman Alive” by Maxim and saw her profile explode in 2022.
And Stuhlmann hopes her star can rise in a similar fashion after she turned heads at this year’s US Open.
Originally from St. Louis, Stuhlmann achieved national rankings in both singles and doubles during her tennis career.
She played NCAA Division I collegiate tennis for the University of Missouri before pursuing a career in modeling and journalism at Top Court.
Now she’s trying to raise her profile in a similar way to Spiranac, whose golf career came to an end in December 2016.
Speak against Maxim earlier this year, Stuhlmann said, “Tennis and golf are very similar.
“I respect some Paige [Spiranac] has done so much for golf!” she added.
Stuhlmann continued, “We have similar stories and I strive to advance the sport of tennis while unapologetically remaining myself.”
Stuhlmann wants to make the game of tennis more recognizable and accessible and to make the game more accessible to a new audience.
She said Tennis world USA in September 2022: “Paige does her thing with golf and she’s a great person to draw inspiration from, but nothing beats tennis.”
“I just feel like I’d like to continue to bring attention to all the different tournaments I want to travel to,” she added.
“My main goals are to make the game more mainstream and recognizable.
“So whatever connects to that, I’ve always said yes to opportunities and within the game and just keep making content around the sport.
“[Try to] getting people excited, showing them the different life stories around the game and in a positive way.”
And the tennis beauty revealed how this summer’s US Open was “one big party” – culminating in Serena Williams’ incredible swan song.
She continued, “This [year’s] US Open has been one of the most enjoyable tournaments of my life.
“There’s been some crazy fun event or party every night,” she continued, “she continued.
Stuhlmann added, “My most memorable moment of the whole trip was sitting in the suite watching Serena’s first round match.”
“The energy and feeling of the New York crowd and seeing my favorite tennis player play in one of her last ever matches is something I will never forget.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/sport/6209337/rachel-stuhlmann-paige-spiranac-tennis-social-media/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Meet Rachel Stuhlmann, Stunning Tennis Influencer Aiming To Match Golfer Paige Spiranac’s Success
- Xi, Widodo meet at G20, express optimism over railway project
- Quentin Tarantino calls the modern era of cinema the worst era in Hollywood history
- Why Tomorrow’s Innovation Requires a Consistent Cloud Experience Today
- Hear what Ivanka Trump had to say about her father’s 2024 prediction
- Marcos will meet Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Thailand
- Will the Latter-day Saints, still wary of Donald Trump, dump him this time around?
- PM Modi and Britain’s Sunak meet at G20, discuss ways to boost trade
- Actor Luigi John Leguizamo calls out the Mario movie cast
- More pain to befall vulnerable families despite hopes that UK inflation has peaked | inflation
- UVA shooting: Suspect accused of killing three University of Virginia football players loses connection as new revelations emerge
- Fashion Designer Emphasizes Rubber Fetish Looks For The Office