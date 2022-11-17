Meet Rachel Stuhlmann, Stunning Tennis Influencer Aiming To Match Golfer Paige Spiranac’s Success

MOVE, Paige Spiranac, there’s a new influencer queen in town.

Rachel Stuhlmann, 26, is a former tennis star who wants to follow in Spiranac’s footsteps and become an internet sensation.

Spiranac – an ex-golf pro – has amassed over 3.5 million Instagram followers with her mix of glamor photo shoots and golf tips.

She was recently named the “Sexiest Woman Alive” by Maxim and saw her profile explode in 2022.

And Stuhlmann hopes her star can rise in a similar fashion after she turned heads at this year’s US Open.

Originally from St. Louis, Stuhlmann achieved national rankings in both singles and doubles during her tennis career.

She played NCAA Division I collegiate tennis for the University of Missouri before pursuing a career in modeling and journalism at Top Court.

Now she’s trying to raise her profile in a similar way to Spiranac, whose golf career came to an end in December 2016.

Speak against Maxim earlier this year, Stuhlmann said, “Tennis and golf are very similar.

“I respect some Paige [Spiranac] has done so much for golf!” she added.

Stuhlmann continued, “We have similar stories and I strive to advance the sport of tennis while unapologetically remaining myself.”

Stuhlmann wants to make the game of tennis more recognizable and accessible and to make the game more accessible to a new audience.

She said Tennis world USA in September 2022: “Paige does her thing with golf and she’s a great person to draw inspiration from, but nothing beats tennis.”

“I just feel like I’d like to continue to bring attention to all the different tournaments I want to travel to,” she added.

“My main goals are to make the game more mainstream and recognizable.

“So whatever connects to that, I’ve always said yes to opportunities and within the game and just keep making content around the sport.

“[Try to] getting people excited, showing them the different life stories around the game and in a positive way.”

And the tennis beauty revealed how this summer’s US Open was “one big party” – culminating in Serena Williams’ incredible swan song.

She continued, “This [year’s] US Open has been one of the most enjoyable tournaments of my life.

“There’s been some crazy fun event or party every night,” she continued, “she continued.

Stuhlmann added, “My most memorable moment of the whole trip was sitting in the suite watching Serena’s first round match.”

“The energy and feeling of the New York crowd and seeing my favorite tennis player play in one of her last ever matches is something I will never forget.”

