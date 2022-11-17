Another round of avalanche recalls





Round and round the carousel goes. The Avalanche has sent another round and called back for the upcoming road trip. Immediately after Monday’s game, the Avalanche sent all three of their recent recalls to the Colorado Eagles. Andreas Englund saw his first action in an Avalanche jersey as the depleted defensive core struggles to stay healthy. Kurtis MacDermid was injured in the game against the Hurricanes and left in the first period with a lower body injury. Englund, on the other hand, played well and received praise from coach Jared Bednar, saying that he loved his game and that he was physical. He was sent down this morning and brought back up again, so he’s doing something right. Forward Jason Megan, now on his second stint with the team, may have no stats to show for his game, but is improving on the fourth line. He has helped with many zone exits while on the ice and even charged with the penalty kill. His speed in the middle is more than likely what is keeping him on the avalanche right now. If his line gets a chance, he tends to crash the net, and he does it hard. Megna has fallen victim to the cap by being sent down for a day or two and then called back. Anton Blud had a chance with the Avalanche at the start of the season to make it to opening night. After one game, he was sent to Loveland and has since played twelve games with the Eagles. He has four goals and no assists while also being a plus-2. Blidh was recalled as a winger yesterday Sampo Beach sent down Monday night. Ranta played decently, but shows that he still needs some work. In the game against the Hurricanes, Ranta had fallen and received a puck in the face. He currently has a few stitches in both lips and some chipped teeth. We can expect Megna and Blidh to both take their place on the fourth line, while Englund will likely move back on the third pairing. Here are my expected lines for the upcoming road trip Lehkonen-MacKinnon-Rantanen Newhook-Rodrigues-Kaut Cogliano-Compher-O’Connor Hunting*-Megna-Blidh Defense Makar Toews MacDonald Manson Englund-EJ * may move up in the line-up.

