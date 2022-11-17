LIVE updates | EN: 144-5 (27) | AUS VS ENG, 1st ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Dawid Malan Advance To Third ODI Fifty | Cricket news





The Pat Cummins-led Australian team will face newly crowned T20 World Champions England in the first of three ODIs at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (17 November). The series will build for both sides ahead of the 50-over ODI World Cup in India next year. Travis Head replaces retired former skipper Aaron Finch as the new opener alongside David Warner in the first ODI. With Glenn Maxwell injured in a freak accident and breaking his leg, all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green will bolster the midfield. For England, all-rounder Ben Stokes remains retired from the 50-over format for the time being. But James Vince and Sam Billings will look to increase their chances of a regular place in the line-up of the defending ODI champions. Fast bowler Olly Stone returns to the side to play his first ODI in four years, while T20 World Cup 2022 Player of the Tournament Sam Curran looks to continue his fine form in the ODI series as well. Adelaide is all set for an exciting one #AUSvENG opener or – which team starts the series with a win? [?] Stream the 1st ODI, LIVE on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/0oc4HYMkL1

Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 16, 2022 Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald indicated that cricket in the country could begin to see players playing in all three formats of the game. He also praised veteran opener David Warner for having an impressive ability to play for Australia in all formats of the game ahead of the first ODI. Watch LIVE scores and updates from Australia’s first ODI vs England at the Adelaide Oval HERE.

