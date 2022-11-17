The Primeur – Wednesday, November 16, 2022





Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429 Former Syracuse AD John Crouthamel, who was also previously head coach at Dartmouth, has passed away. Please join us in praying for his family. QwikCut: QwikCut is in the business of saving coaches money! Get started with one free trial today to explore the platform. Northwestern Oklahoma State (D-II): After eight seasons, Matt Walter has resigned as head coach. Nuclear Winter VIII: Warn your loved ones, collect your valuables and hide. Nuclear winter is coming. Lane and Leach: Two SEC coaches not known for biting their tongues share unique ideas that allow them to criticize officials while skipping the SEC fine. Ball tonight: Triple dose of MACtion tonight! Eastern Michigan in Kent State (6p EST on ESPN2), Miami (OH) in Northern Illinois (7p EST on CBSSN), and West Michigan in Central (9p EST on ESPNU). Tampa Bay Bucs: Bruce Arians was hospitalized for some time in October with a heart problem (pericarditis). Arians has not traveled with the team since the hospitalization, but continues to attend practices and home games while continuing his role as assistant to the GM. Virginia: Saturday’s scheduled home game with Coastal Carolina has been cancelled. More here. Simpson (D-III – IA): Simpson College is looking for a full-time head coach. Interested applicants can learn more and apply through this link. Bethany (NAIA – KS): Former Baker (NAIA – KS) head coach Mike Grossner has been named the new head coach at Bethany. Grossner was head coach of the Leicester Falcons (England) last season, helping them to a top-10 ranking – the highest ever for the organization. Nick Rolovich: A lawsuit against the state of Washington and the governor Jay Inslee was submitted by former Wazzu head coach Nick Rolovich. Albright (D-III – PA): Albright College currently has two staff openings: Full-Time OL Coach/Run Game Coordinator/Special Teams Coordinator. It’s a Salary and Benefits job. Am also looking for a safety coach. Salary is $10,000 over 10 months and housing. Graduate School Classes and the path to the master’s degree are part of Employee Benefits. Must be accepted into Graduate School to pursue a security job. Interested Candidates email CV and references to [email protected]. State of Saginaw Valley (D-II – MI): SVSU is seeking matches week 1 (August 31 – September 2) and week 7 (October 14) of the 2023 season. We are considering all options and are open to multi-year deals. If interested, please contact Brett Ekkens at [email protected]. Austin College (D-III – TX): Loren Dawson will not return as head coach. Charlotte: Michigan head coach Biff Poggi is expected to be the new head coach at Charlotte. Broyles Award: The prestigious award has released their first list of nominees for 2022. Southern Oregon (NAIA): Charlie Hall is stepping down as head coach of the Raiders. More on the way here. Southern Virginia (D-III): The program and Ed Mulitalo have parted ways after five seasons. NFL and NAIA Head Coach Changes: Follow all the head coaching moves from NAIA to the NFL through this page. FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout tracker Yesterday’s Scoop can be found here. Also, click on any of the images below to find the scoop from a previous day.

