Sports
Emmaus falls short in semi-finals
Dj vu?
Emmaus had won 69 consecutive times, including two state championships since their most recent loss, a loss to District 3’s Wilson-West Lawn in the state semifinals in 2019.
Although most of the rosters had been flipped in three years, Wilson and Emmaus had a rematch on Wednesday night. Same opponents. The same round of the state tournament. And the same location, no less: Hamburg High School.
And unfortunately for Emmaus, the same result. Wilson, the last team to beat Emmaus, did it again. After sitting out a significant amount of pressure from Green Hornets for most of the third and fourth quarters, Caroline Horace scored with 4.2 seconds remaining to give Wilson a 2-1 win and a place in Saturday’s state championship.
The season is over for Emmaüs (25-1). The Hornets have lost just four games since the start of the 2015 season, all in the state semifinals and two to District 3 champion Wilson.
Wilson hopes the coincidences continue. The Bulldogs went on to win their only state title in 2019 after beating Emmaus that season.
I feel so sorry for the seniors on this team [Rachel Herbine, Ava Zerfass, Abby Burnett] because they worked so hard, said Emmaus coach Sue Butz-Stavin. We played a really good game but just couldn’t finish it. It’s always heartbreaking to end the season, but especially with four seconds left.
After a scoreless first quarter, Emmaus took the lead two minutes into the second quarter when Burnett assisted on Zerfas’ 28th goal of the season. The Hornets held that lead into halftime and for five minutes of the third quarter. Grace Chisolm tied the score at 1-1 after five minutes.
Wilson nearly took the lead with three minutes left in the third, but a shot hit the post, so the score remained tied going into the fourth.
I think it went in, Wilson coach Kim Underwood said. I think it hit the inside post. Well, watch the movie and see. Luckily it didn’t matter. We still won.
Emmaus dominated the game. The Hornets had a 13-7 lead in shots and an 8-2 lead in penalty corners. Emmaus also had an advantage in penetration time and pressure, but the star of the game could be Bulldogs goalkeeper Catherine Wolf, who limited Emmaus to one goal despite almost constant pressure from the Hornets.
The Hornets paid for not getting ahead on the scoreboard when they had the chance. Horace scored with just 4l.2 seconds remaining, giving Emmaus no time to recover or even play extra time.
Emmaus is a great team, Underwood said. We knew that when we got into this game it was going to be super competitive. They are super skilled. They have some high level players. We knew we had to hold our ground, play as hard as we could and keep fighting. The team showed up and did that. I’m proud of them.
Emmaus will now try to start a new winning streak.
Sports Buzz
Daily
The latest sports news locally and nationally, and what is happening this afternoon and tonight in the field of sports.
Just before we gave up on that goal, we were down here in their footsteps and they were able to keep it out, Butz-Stavin said. We just missed some details. What more can I say? Our game plan was well executed
I can not complain. We’ve had a great year.
Emmaus: 0 1 0 0 — 1
Wilson: 0 0 1 1 — 2
Emmaus Goal: Ava Zerfass. Assist: Abby Burnett. Shots: 13. Penalty Corners: 8. Saves: Emma Cari 5.
Wilson’s goals: Grace Chisolm, Caroline Horace. Assistance: Emma Staron, Catherine Arentz. Shots: 7. Penalty Corners: 2 Saves: Catherine Wolf 12.
Tim Shoemaker is a freelancer for The Morning Call.
