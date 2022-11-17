Virginia cancels home final after shooting that killed 3 soccer players





Virginia canceled Saturday’s game against Coastal Carolina after the shooting deaths of players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, the school announced Wednesday. No decision has yet been made on the season finale against Virginia Tech on November 26 in Blacksburg. Davis, Perry, Chandler, running back Mike Hollins and another student were gunned down Sunday night after returning to campus from a school trip. Hollins survived but remains hospitalized after being shot in the back. The other student who survived is believed to be in good condition. Instead of Saturday’s game, a memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. for the three killed players at the John Paul Jones Arena, university president Jim Ryan announced Wednesday night. It will be open to the public and streamed live. The suspected shooter is former football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. from Virginia, who was arrested by police on Monday. Jones, 22, was released on bail at a hearing on Wednesday. Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional weapons-related charges. Jones did not enter a plea on Wednesday. Appearing via video link from prison, Jones told Albemarle General District Court Judge Kenneth Andrew Sneathern that he plans to hire a lawyer, but the judge has appointed a public defender to represent him for now. 2 Related The judge also set a status hearing in the case for December 8. At a press conference Tuesday, Virginia athletic director Carla Williams had said her department would consult with coach Tony Elliott and the team about playing Saturday’s game. “Obviously they’re going through a lot, and we want to make sure they’re involved as well. We’ll use common sense,” Williams said. Coastal Carolina expressed support for the decision to cancel the game. “As much as we love gameday and the spirit it brings, there’s a time when the sanctity of life and sustaining community take precedence. This is one of those times,” said Matt Hogue, vice president of president for Coastal Carolina intercollegiate athletics. in a statement. “We fully support the decision and will continue to offer our assistance and contribute in any way to the healing of our friends and colleagues at UVA.” Meanwhile, classes in Virginia resumed on Wednesday. Perry’s family released a statement sharing their grief over his death. “Football and the arts were his passion, but the love he had for his family, friends and his community was proven time and time again by his candid dedication,” the statement said. “We truly appreciate the outpouring of love and support from so many people. We continue to keep the families of the other victims of this senseless tragedy in our prayers.” Gordon McKernan, a Hollins family spokesperson, also told ESPN’s Mark Schlabach that Hollins had emergency surgery on Sunday night to remove a bullet from his abdomen. Doctors performed a second surgery to check for internal injuries and were encouraged by what they found, McKernan said. McKernan said doctors took Hollins off a ventilator after the second surgery. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

