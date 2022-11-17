Nick Kyrgios stirs up a frenzy in outrageous ATP Finals act

Nick Kyrgios’ incredible performance alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis at the ATP Finals sent the Turin crowd into a frenzy. Photo: Getty

Nick Kyrgios has established his reputation as the tennis world’s greatest entertainer after previously whipping up a crowd of “frenzy” the mastermind behind an incredible victory in the ATP Finals in doubles, alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis.

The irrepressible and manic Kyrgios show took over in Turin as the 27-year-old helped the Special Ks’ keep alive their hopes of a prestigious doubles title at the end of the season.

‘RELIEF’: Novak Djokovic’s telling revelation at the Australian Open

AU: The brutal twist of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis in ATP Finals drama

‘NOT HAPPY’: Rafa Nadal hits back at criticism after a difficult low in 13 years

Kyrgios and his unmissable brilliance all but carried his doubles partner over the line, as the Aussie pair bounced back from the brink of defeat to seal a remarkable victory in their must-win encounter.

The Special Ks looked poised to exit the competition after trailing 5-1 in the deciding tiebreak from first to ten points, before Kyrgios flipped a switch to trigger an extraordinary come-from-behind victory over Croatia’s Ivan. Dodig and the American Austin Krajicek.

It was a classic Kyrgios night — from racket-chucking to raucous incitement of the crowd to taking eye-popping shots — when the pair woke up suddenly.

In contrast, the Aussie duo’s opponents seemed daunted by the frenzy among the Italian fans as the Special Ks pushed them into a 3-6 6-4 10-6 win.

The Wimbledon finalist started running around towards the crowd, gesticulating wildly and enticing them to get behind the Aussies, as their opponents, who had largely dominated until then, seemed increasingly baffled by the chaos.

“I had to take the tennis away because we got outplayed – and then the energy just got us over the line,” admitted Kyrgios.

“The audience was amazing – they won us over, honestly. I don’t think the other couple really had any idea what was going on.”

Story continues

Kokkinakis admitted to being all smiles when he was almost just a spectator, as Kyrgios also unleashed some amazing shots in between his cheerleading.

“I try not to laugh half the time to be honest,” Kokkinakis grinned.

“I just see him go towards the crowd and it’s like a football crowd, it felt like a Serie A rivalry – but it was funny, man, it’s good energy, it lifted me up and I played my best tennis after he did that also began to do.”

Kyrgios came first with the goods at the end of the second set, saving what could have been a decisive break point with a big serve before converting one of them with a stunning forehand winner that leveled the game.

The 27-year-old then looked ready to implode as he smashed his racquet furiously against the court as they went down 5-1 in the tiebreak of the match and all but sealed the fate of the Aussie pair.

However, Kyrgios’ antics only got the crowd on fire and unnerved their opponents – with Dodig and Krajicek both hitting a double fault – which in turn inspired the Aussie firebrand to new heights .

After losing their first match to No. 1 pair Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski, defeat would have guaranteed their exit, but now the exciting duo who opened their season by winning the Australian Open still have a chance to make it end in triumph against the best pairs in world tennis.

Aussie duo Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios kept their season-ending doubles title hopes alive at the ATP Finals in Turin. Photo: Getty

However, they still gave their best to reach the semi-finals, likely needing to beat undefeated Olympic champions Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic in straight sets to earn their place.

The Special Ks defeated the Croatian duo en route to their triumph in Melbourne.

“That was fun that game, the audience was a bit of a circus at the time,” Kokkinakis recalled.

“So we hope for more of the same.”

His last message to Turin was: “So, Italians get out, get rowdy and get behind us!”

with AAP

click here to sign up to our newsletter for the latest and latest stories from Australia and around the world.