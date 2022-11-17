Stream, how to watch, teams, updates at Adelaide Oval

Dawid Malan scored 134 off 128 balls to lead an England rebound in the first ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

After being sent to bat first, England collapsed early to 4-66, but No.3 Malan withstood the Australian bowlers for 41 overs to hit his second ODI century.

England went on to salvage a respectable 9-287 from his 50 overs, with Australia failing to break the lower order.

David Willey finished unbeaten on 34 from 40 balls, while Pat Cummins (3-62) and Adam Zampa (3-55) took three wickets each.

MATCH CENTER: Australia vs England live scores, teams, stats

FOR F***SAKE: Aussie shines in heated moment with referee caught on stump microphone

Watch Australia v England. Every ODI live and ad-free in-game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

One of the highlights of the innings, however, was Ashton Agar’s incredible fielding.

Agar took two catches and completed a brilliant direct hit to send off Liam Dawson, but his best moment was an acrobatic jump to save six runs off Malan in the 45th over.

That’s crazy, Adam Gilchrist commented, before repeating: That’s crazy.

Previously, Australia struck in the first four overs, with Pat Cummins finding the perimeter of Phil Salt (14 for 15) one ball after the batsman sent him to the ropes.

Just two balls later, Mitchell Starc ripped through Jason Roy with a signature inswinger that pinned the opener for six out of 11.

A ripper from Starc, Adam Gilchrist said in commentary. You could hear the batsman, he couldn’t believe it.

James Vince (5) couldn’t stop the flow with a penetrating throw from Pat Cummins outside the stump and picked up another outside edge in the eighth over.

In the 14th over, Marcus Stoinis struck with just his second ball for the game going back through Sam Billings’ gate for 17 of 22.

That brought captain Jos Buttler to the crease who, along with Dawid Malan, helped restore the England innings to a 52-run tie. But Adam Zampa had the last laugh with Buttler failing to clear the ropes and caught by Ashton Agar for 29 of 34.

Liam Dawson made 11 of 17 runs, but opted for a risky single to the arm of Ashton Agar, who brilliantly knocked down the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh were baffled by Dawson’s decision and lack of intensity to get to the other side.

That’s definitely not a run… they’ve lost a wicket they don’t need to lose, Waugh said.

The strange thing was that he looked at it. He looked at the ball. Really, Malan should have sent him back and said there’s no flight.

Gilchrist added: He gives up almost as soon as he says yes. There was no intensity in his desire to get to the other side.

Adam Zampa trapped Chris Jordan lbw for 14 in the 37th over for Australia’s seventh wicket.

That gave way to a 60-run partnership between Malan and David Willey, with the former eventually looking for Zampa’s second wicket.

TEAM NEWS

Australia left out Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Marsh, while Ashton Agar and Cameron Green were the hosts. The two-spin approach goes against the composition of recent Australian sides and is a clear sign that plans are being made for the ODI World Cup in India next year.

Meanwhile, Travis Head opens alongside David Warner with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne making up the rest of the top order. Marcus Stoinis is in the middle order with Alex Carey, who carries the gloves, while Cummins, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc round out the Australian bowling options.

In total there are five changes from Australia’s last match at the T20 World Cup with Glenn Maxwell (broken leg), Kane Richardson (omitted), Aaron Finch (retired), Hazlewood (omitted) and Marsh (omitted) missing.

England have given Luke Wood an ODI debut and made many changes from the team that won the World Cup final against Pakistan. Only Buttler, Phil Salt and Chris Jordan back up.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch Australia v England. Every ODI live and ad-free in-game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

TEAMS:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone

MOUNTS

Thursday 17 Nov: Adelaide Oval, 1:50 p.m

Saturday Nov 19: SCG, 2:20 p.m

Tuesday Nov 22: MCG, 2:20 p.m

Stay tuned for all the live action below if you can’t see the blog Click here!