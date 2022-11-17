Oklahoma Sooners Football: All the Little Things with Brent Venables





If you’ve been following the Oklahoma Sooners this season, it probably surprised you to learn that oddsmakers installed OU as the favorite 6.5 points over the Oklahoma State Cowboys this weekend. Going 5-5 overall and 2-5 in conference play, the Sooners currently sit at the bottom of the Big 12 standings. Their chances of qualifying for a bowl bid depend on winning one of their last two matchups. They ride a two-game losing streak after a disheartening defeat at the hands of a West Virginia team teetering on disarray. Meanwhile, their Bedlam rivals are tied 7-3, and starting quarterback Spencer Sanders returned to the lineup in OSU’s 20-14 victory against the Cyclones in the state of Iowa last weekend. Even playing in Norman doesn’t sound like a seven-point favorite. But, as Kegan Reneau has pointed out, analytic classification systems have not completely jettisoned OU either: Oklahoma in some advanced stats on their way to Bedlam SP+: 18

FPI: 25

beta_rank: 38@KFordRatings: 23

FEI: 29 Kegan Reneau (@Kegan Reneau) November 13, 2022 So how do we reconcile all that with what the results and our eyes tell us about this team? It seems to be a matter of the big things versus the little things. The Big Things in football consist of the fundamental skills: running, throwing, catching, blocking, tackling. The Small Things have more nuance think field position, clock manipulation, penalty dodging and the like. OU still does some big things right. The Sooners have a strong rushing offense that yields consistent wins, ranking 16th in the nation in both quick success rate and rushing marginal efficiency. And while OU misses an elite passing game, the Sooners still throw the ball efficiently. Overall, SP+ ranks OU offenses as the 12th best in the country. Unfortunately, OU doesn’t do enough of the Big Stuff with the required skill level, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, to make up for how often it fails at the Little Stuff. Take the Sooners 23-20 loss to the Mountaineers of West Virginia on Saturday. They seemingly did everything in their power not to win. We saw everything from careless blunders on special teams to inconvenient penalties to equipment malfunctions. The Mountaineers even tried to help OU’s cause by giving the ball away twice, it didn’t matter. Brent Venables and his coaching staff cannot escape the blame for all those mistakes. Venables himself made some pretty tough decisions in his first season as head coach. Not to mention that when a team’s players make the same mindless mistakes over and over again, it falls under that saying about coaching or allowing it to happen. With two games left in the regular season, the Sooners probably won’t have enough time to make much headway in fixing the big things that need fixing. (Winning at least one of the two remaining games to secure extra bowl practice might help a little for the future in that regard.) But if the Big Things can’t be resolved this year, Venables and the staff will hopefully find ways to use the Little Things in OU’s favor over the next two weeks. At the very least, they should make sure that too many problems with the little things don’t pile up and become a big thing again.

