Sports
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek at World Tennis League, Rafael Nadal v Casper Ruud: who plays which exhibition?
The 2022 season is almost in the books (only the ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals are still open) and players will soon be taking a break before heading to Australia in January.
For some, however, the break will be short-lived.
We’re keeping track of who’s playing where, including a new team event in Dubai…
World Tennis League
Djokovic and Swiatek are among a host of top players who have signed up to play in the inaugural World Tennis League in Dubai.
The 18-player event runs December 19-24 and features round-robin competition. Players are divided into four teams of four (Falcons, Eagles, Kites, Hawks) and will play against each other in a tie consisting of a men’s singles, a women’s singles and a mixed doubles.
Also on the entry list are: WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia, Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios, Alexander Zverev (provided injury), world No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime and former US Open champion Dominic Thiem .
The tournament starts with a strong program, because on the first day Auger-Aliassime will play against Kyrgios and Swiatek against Garcia.
After the round-robin phase, the top two teams will compete in the final on Christmas Eve.
I like the team atmosphere, said Kyrgios.
That’s why I come to play the WTL. It’s getting big.
The teams are:
- Falcons: Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa
- Hawks: Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina, Annett Kontaveit
- Pilots: Felix Auger Aliassime, Gael Monfils, Iga Swiatek, Sania Mirza, Eugenie Bouchard
- Eagles: Nick Kyrgios, Rohan Bopanna, Caroline Garcia, Bianca Andreescu, Andreas Seppi
Mubadala World Tennis Championship
Eight players will participate in the tournament, six from the ATP Tour and two from the WTA Tour.
The two female players are world No. 2 Ons Jabeur and British No. 1 Emma Raducanu, and they will meet in a one-off match on December 16.
“She hasn’t found a coach who can keep it up,” Wilander said on Raducanu
The six men go head to head for the chance to lift the trophy, which was won last year by Andrey Rublev, who defeated Andy Murray in the final.
The confirmed ATP players so far are: Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Frances Tiafoe, Cameron Norrie, Andrey Rublev.
Nadal against Ruud in South America
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud leave almost as soon as the ATP Finals in Turin end on a South American trip.
The pair, who met in the final of this year’s French Open, will play five matches in five different countries, starting in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Nov. 23.
Ruud announces the series in an Instagram video and tells Nadal: I want Paris’ rematch with you.
“I’m going to give you five rematches, one in Buenos Aires, one in Quito, one in Bogota, one in Belo Horizonte and one in Mexico City,” Nadal replies.
Nadal defeated Ruud in straight sets to win the French Open for the record 14th time.
The opening match of the exhibition will be played in the Arena Parque Roca and has been named ‘The Rematch’.
straight tennis cup
Former world number 1 Daniil Medvedev will lead the field at the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia.
Medvedev won the inaugural eight-man event in 2019, defeating Fabio Fognini in the final.
He will be joined in Saudi Arabia by compatriots Rublev, British No. 1 Norrie and Zverev, who were able to play in the French Open semi-finals for the first time since tearing ankle ligaments.
“I’m happy to finally be back on the field after my injury,” said Zverev.
Alexander Zverev starts for Germany at the United Cup
Image credit: Getty Images
It’s even better that I can make my comeback before the official start of the 2023 season. I think the Diriyah Tennis Cup offers a good opportunity for that and I’m looking forward to being in Saudi Arabia for the first time.”
This year the players will also compete in doubles; the losers on the first day of singles play together in the doubles semifinals and then play a final.
The event runs from December 8 to 10.
The confirmed players so far are: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Cameron Norrie, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka, Taylor Fritz
Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge
Several top women will travel to South Africa on December 3 and 4 for the Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge.
The event aims to showcase South African tennis talent and raise awareness of gender-based violence.
The confirmed players so far are: Martina Hingis, Ons Jabeur, Khololwam Montsi, Sloane Stephens, Dustin Brown.
When does the 2023 tennis season start?
There are also tournaments in Adelaide, Auckland, Hobart and India before the 2023 Australian Open kicks off on January 16.
– – –
