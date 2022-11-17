Asia Cup 2022 | India made a difficult draw, all eyes were on Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan





The Indian team for the Asian Cup 2022 table tennis competition in Bangkok, Thailand, will be led by CWG champion Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan G and Manika Batra from Thursday. The match will be held during the three-day tournament organized by ATTU and ITTF in Bangkok.

The round of 16 will serve as the first round of the tournament. Live streaming of both the men’s and women’s matches will be accessible in India. Each category has a maximum of two players from one country. Seven games are played per game. A game is won by the team that first scores 11 points with a lead of two points. At the 33rd Asian Cup, India’s top ranked male table tennis player will be Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, currently ranked 39th in the world. Sharath Kamal, the current national champion and receiver from Khel Ratna, is ranked 44th. Ma Long, the winner of Tokyo 2020, and Fan Zhendong, the silver medalist from China, will not compete. Chuqin Wang of China, who won bronze for China in the mixed doubles team competition at the Tokyo Olympics, Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan, who is ranked No. 4, and Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei are all active in the men’s competition. She is the only female table tennis player from India to qualify for the championships Manika Batra, which is number 44 in the world. Wang Yidi of China, who won the bronze medal in the world championships, Mima Ito of Japan, who won the mixed team title in Tokyo 2020, and Hina Hayata of Japan, who is sixth in the world ranking, will all be her opponents. . The Asian Cup, last hosted in 2019, was postponed between 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. Chetan Baboor is the only player from India to have medaled in table tennis at the Asian Cup, having won silver in 1997 and bronze in 2000. Where to look? The Asian Cup 2022 table tennis competition will be streamed live on the YouTube account ITTFWorld of the International Table Tennis Federation. No Indian TV channel will broadcast a live broadcast of the 2022 Asian Cup. All times are Indian Standard Times (IST) Thursday Nov 17 Women’s Singles Round of 16 – 10am IST onwards Men’s Singles Round of 16 – 12:25pm IST onwards Friday Nov 18 Women’s Singles Quarterfinals – Starting at 10:30am IST Men’s Singles Quarterfinals – from 12:10pm IST Saturday Nov 19 Women’s Singles Semifinal – Starting at 11am IST Men’s Singles Semifinal – from 12:40pm IST Women’s Singles 3rd-4th Position – 2:20pm IST onwards Men’s Singles 3rd-4th Position – 3:10pm IST onwards Women’s Singles Final – from 4pm IST Men’s Singles Final – from 5pm IST Follow us on facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportscafe.in/tabletennis/articles/2022/nov/17/asian-cup-2022-india-handed-tough-draw-all-eyes-on-sharath-kamal-and-g-sathiyan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

