TCU could be the first Texas-based program to make the College Football Playoff

I hate giving Texas credit for everything because the state already takes credit for everything. However, of all the supposed football-obsessed hubs, the Lone Star State is at the top. Mainly because of how unhealthy the population’s dedication to the sport is. I’m sure there are Texans who got Coach Kilmer from. Varsity blues came from, but that’s beside the point.

Or rather, that’s my point. There’s no better view than watching Austin and College Station’s biggest brands underperform and falter. At the start of this college football season, the Aggies were No. 6 in the AP Poll, Baylor was No. 10, and there were the annual rumors that the Longhorns would be back.

TCU, currently ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff standings, was No. 72. After a 5-7 season in 2021, they fired longtime coach Gary Patterson, brought in Sonny Dykes from SMU, and didn’t lose a game all year. . The Horned Frogs have five wins against ranked opponents, including a four-week streak of wins over the top 25 teams.

Max Duggan, a four-year QB from Council Bluffs, Iowa, has played flawlessly, with a 25-2 TD-INT ratio and a 65 percent completion percentage. Running Kendre Miller has more than 1,100 yards on the ground and was spotted a week ago dusting burnt orange defenders for a 75-yard sprint that went a long way toward the Frogs victory in Austin. Miller was a two-star recruit from Mount Pleasant, Texas.

Leading receiver Quentin Johnston has flashed big game moments all season long. He and Duggan were four-star contenders, so it’s not like these guys are a bunch of upstarts who came out of nowhere. Yet none of them were recruited by Dykes.

A few of the guys from the coach’s transfer portal paid off. Linebacker Johnny Hodges is the team’s top tackler after coming over from the Navy. Center Alan Ali also followed his coach from SMU. The secondary has a bevy of new faces, but that unit ranks 84th in the nation in yards allowed per outing.

However, the majority of starters come from, you guessed it, Texas. That’s what touches me. There is clearly more than enough talent in the state to compete for conference crowns and national championships each season.

Dykes has grown as a coach since his stint with Cal, where he helped make Jared Goff the #1 seed in the 2016 NFL Draft. He had a pair of 10-win seasons with the Mustangs, their first since 1984, and is doing much the same with TCU.

That said, like Tom Herman when he went from Houston to Austin, I have no idea if Dykes’ success would translate to the state’s most storied programs opening first. Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies are 3-7, and even though they play in the SEC, it shouldn’t be that bad. The Longhorns have always had a five-star depth chart, and Baylor has had the best decade of the two Big 12 schools.

You can find the impact of Texas talent all over college football without having to search so hard. It could be a team like the Hermans Cougars squad that went 13-1, or the fact that Mike Leach consistently gave everyone (including his own players) a headache while he was in Lubbock. I already mentioned Baylor, but TCU was just a second away from potentially spoiling the BCS when they were in the Mountain West and the Longhorns were still battling for titles under Mack Brown.

Aside from Vince Young and Co. in 2005, A&M and Texas have not had a national championship since 19-70. I know the Longhorns led the Southwest Conference for decades, but you have to find those titles on Wikipedia because that conference no longer exists.

It is objectively untrue to say that the state of Texas does not matter for college football. Yet, it is said, media coverage of the Longhorns and Aggies is too great compared to year-in, year-out production. You might also suspect that less outside pressure and the fear of not living up to expectations works wonders.

Hell, this piece had to focus on the team being three wins away from the Big 12’s first non-Oklahoma participant in the College Football Playoff and the states’ first overall. And yet I’m sitting here wasting words on UT and A&M.

If Las Vegas prior to the inaugural season of the 2014 playoffs provided opportunities for the Texas program to go to the CFP first, do you know how far down the list the Horned Frogs would be?

Not that far at all, and certainly for Texas and Texas A&M. They had just completed a 12-1 season, a Big 12 title and a No. 3 finish in the AP. That one stain? A 61-58 loss to Baylor.

And who will they play against on Saturday to make Texas College Football history? You should know it’s not the Longhorns because I said TCU beat them last week. Yup, it’s the Baylor Bears of Waco.

I lied earlier when I said there’s no better view than watching the Longhorns and Aggies repeatedly vomit on themselves. It really does get better, and that’s when you mix their misery with the joy of the other Texas schools showing how it’s done.