Novak Djokovic seals SF spot in Turin | ATP tour





Novak Djokovic kicked off his quest for a record-tying sixth Nitto ATP Finals crown on Wednesday as he defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-1 to reach the semifinals in Turin. The Serb, who defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opening match in the Red Group, absorbed Rublev’s powerful forehand during the first set and showed great agility holding points in the fast indoor conditions to frustrate the sixth seed. The former world No. 1 also fired his waterproof backhand with great depth to dictate base changes, committing just six unforced errors to seal his 43rd win of the season in 68 minutes. “I played very, very well. One of the best games of the year without a doubt,” said Djokovic. “He is a tough opponent. A major competitor. He has many strengths in his game. I managed to find the right setting and game. “In the 10th game of the first set, I think he was 40/30 and we played a long rally and I just stayed in and told myself chances will come. He kind of dipped in his energy in the second [set] and I wanted to use the momentum and energy on my part in the first few games and it was a flawless second set. The 35-year-old now has a 2-1 lead in the ATP Head2Head series against Rublev, having also moved past the 25-year-old at the prestigious year-end event last season. Djokovic will face Daniil Medvedev in his final round-robin match on Friday. Djokovic is aiming to equal Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the event. However, he has not lifted the Brad Drewett Trophy since 2015, with his best results since those last runs in 2016 and 2018. Djokovic, who triumphed in Tel Aviv and Astana last month, lost to the eventual champion in the semifinals Alexander Zverev. last year. The Serb was impressive on the return against Rublev, hitting with great depth and precision to quickly neutralize points. Sixth seed Rublev is 1-1 in Red Group action, having pulled off a comeback win against Medvedev earlier this week. On his third appearance, Rublev will attempt to reach the semi-finals for the first time when he plays 2019 champion Tsitsipas on Friday. Did you know?

Djokovic is then the second singles player to qualify for the semifinals Casper Ruud moved up from Green Group on Tuesday evening.

