



Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal has been chosen this year for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the country’s highest sporting honour. It’s a feat every athlete dreams of, and it’s no different for the paddler from Tamil Nadu who has been reaching new heights in the game as of late. “Being named the best athlete of the year by the government is the icing on the cake,” says the top player who will receive the coveted award on November 30. Hailing from Chennai, Sharath Kamal is the first table tennis player to get the Khel Ratna in the last 30 years since it was instituted. He attributes the achievement to the glorious two weeks in which he won three golds and silvers at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8, 2022. It was Sharath and his teammates who managed to end the medal drought for Indian table tennis in international tournaments. Table tennis was first added to the roster of the Asian Games in 1958, but it was only after 60 years in the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta that India was able to reach the medal podium – thanks to Sharath Kamal, his compatriots Sathiyan Gnanasekharan and Manika Batra – who helped India make a mark in the continental event, taking home two bronze medals. Table tennis has struggled for years to get the kind of attention that some other sports do. But not anymore, claims the paddler. “Not only Sharath Kamal, table tennis has also come a long way,” the Chennai-born woman tells ABP Live. “From a recreational sport to a top priority sport, from players not qualified for international events to winning medals on major venues, the table tennis scenario in our country has grown tremendously. And I am very happy to be a part of it the.” he adds. Sharath won the Arjuna Award in 2004 and took home the fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, in 2019. After Sharath came into contact with the sport at the age of 4, Sharath started playing professional table tennis at the age of 14. glorious career. He started his winning journey with a national championship title in 2003 and hasn’t looked back since. It takes a different level of skill and stamina to be on top for more than 20 years. Asked about his secret that keeps him doing this, the 40-year-old says: “I’m sort of a reverse aging guy. What I thought I could do in my mid-twenties and thirties, I can now live up to. I’m trying my best to keeping my physical fitness and mental well-being in the right space.” He adds: “Competing against youngsters and being physically fit is the biggest challenge. I feel like I have set good goals all the time. It is a habit for me to set goals for the upcoming tournament and nothing else. “ Table tennis has been an Olympic sport since 1988. The four-time Olympian is now aiming for the best at the 2024 Paris Olympics and aims to be the first paddler from India to finish his Olympic stint on the podium. “As I can peak at the moment, I will aim for the greatest achievement of my life,” he concluded.

