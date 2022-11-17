The new Pro T20 League in the US will shake up cricket worldwide





An artist’s impression of the Grand Prairie Stadium in Major League Cricket. Delivered Finally, after much hype and postponement from Covid-19, the first professional T20 cricket competition in the USA becomes a reality with the inaugural Major League Cricket season to be held from July 13-30, 2023. The six-team, 19-game tournament features franchises from Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Seattle and New York City. Franchise names, rosters and salary caps are expected to be announced early next year. With a strong South Asian expatriate community, Dallas has been earmarked as the center of cricket in the US with the newly constructed Grand Prairie Stadium, located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with a capacity of 7,500 spectators, to be the leagues primary venue for the first edition and home venue for the Dallas MLC team. Playing in July is expected to tempt some of the very best players in the world during some squiggle space on the Crickets’ crowded calendar. There are no rival T20 leagues – popping up in abundance worldwide, marked by next year’s new lucrative UAE

UAE

and South African tournaments – during that month featuring mostly red ball cricket in the UK, the only major action played at the time. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Former US captain Sushil Nadkari at the launch at Grand Prairie Stadium Delivered Salary caps will be announced ahead of a player draw in February, but compensation is expected to rival that of emerging leagues that offer top players $450,000 per season. We want the USA to become one of the best leagues in the world. We should have a decent salary cap, co-founder Sameer Mehta told me in September. MLC will also attract players drawn to a pioneering part of cricket launching in the world’s largest sports market. Those with connections to the US, either through family or who travel there regularly, will be targeted by tournament officials, knowing that they have a streamlined and attractive destination for many. After well-documented turbulence that long hampered cricket development in the US that became nothing more than a cautionary tale, MLC is not fooling gold with more than $40 million in funding and more than $100 million in private handshakes. investors, including technology giants Microsoft

MSFT

MSFT

and Adobe

ADBE

ADBE

. The Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Bollywood superstar Shah Ruhk Khan, is a founding investor and is helping to build a cricket stadium in Los Angeles with MLC, hoping to help crickets bid for participation in the Olympic Games of 2028. Despite familiar difficulty brewing at the national governing body, after a period of stability, cricket really feels like it can at least carve out a niche in such a sought-after venue through the MLC, the 2024 T20 World Cup co-hosted by the US and possibly becoming part of cricket of the Los Angeles Olympics. Cricket hopes to be part of the 2028 Olympics. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images Next summer, the eyes of world cricket will be on the launch of Major League Cricket, which will see the stars of the game battle it out over three weeks of fast-paced T20 action, according to tournament director Justin Geale. The launch of MLC will transform American cricket, providing one of the best platforms in the sport for the world’s most elite players to showcase their skills, while also accelerating the development of domestic talent in the league. Intro season games can also be played in other destinations, including Morrisville and Florida, areas with large South Asian expatriate communities.

