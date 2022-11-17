Sports
Australia lifts Novak Djokovic visa ban ahead of Australian Open
Novak Djokovic in action during an ATP Finals round-robin match in Turin, Italy, November 16, 2022. /CFP
Novak Djokovic in action during an ATP Finals round-robin match in Turin, Italy, November 16, 2022. /CFP
Australian Immigration Minister Andrew Giles confirmed on Thursday that Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has been granted a temporary visa to enter the country, allowing him to play at the 2023 Australian Open, about 10 months after being denied entry.
The 2023 Australian Open will take place in Melbourne from January 16 to 29.
Djokovic was detained on arrival in Melbourne for the 2022 contest for not being vaccinated against COVID-19, which culminated in a week-long legal battle ending with Djokovic expelled and banned from entering Australia for three years.
Giles’ decision reversed that ban, as he said in a statement that strict border restrictions that banned unvaccinated non-citizens from entering the country have been lifted.
“Since the cancellation of Mr Djokovic’s visa in January 2022, all COVID-19 related Australian border restrictions under the Biosecurity Act 2015 have been lifted, including the requirement to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status to enter Australia .”
The 21-time Grand Slam winner said he was “very happy” to return to Australia as he is currently competing in the ATP Finals in Italy’s Turin.
On Wednesday, he beat Russian Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-1 to reach the semi-finals in pursuit of his sixth finals title.
“I certainly couldn’t get better news – including in this tournament. The Australian Open has been my most successful grand slam. I have some of the best memories there,” he said.
Djokovic is one Grand Slam title short of tying the men’s record of 22 set by Spain’s Rafael Nadal.
(With input from Xinhua)
