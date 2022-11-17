Cabarrus County football player recovers in hospital after suffering a stroke





CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) — At a Friday night football game last week, Tylin McDowell landed a pretty good hit on the field for Mountain pleasant against the Maiden Blue Devils. His team lost, so he wasn’t happy, but his dad, Tim, said he was different. However, about 24 hours later, Tim said something was clearly wrong with Tylin. The 16-year-old was found unconscious on the floor at his girlfriend’s home. Tylin was rushed to Atrium Northeast, where doctors discovered something far more serious than dehydration. The blood supply to his brain was blocked, indicating he was having a stroke. He underwent emergency surgery to remove the clot before being flown to Levine Childrens Hospital, where he is now recovering. He’s been active from a very young age, said Tim McDowell. He is always happy, happy kind and generous. Tylin can be considered lucky to be alive, as strokes are the number one cause of death in America, according to the CDC. The first thing that comes to your mind is oh, he must be dehydrated from the game the night before, said Tim. To have a stroke so young, it’s scary. The boy’s father said it’s not lucky he’s still around, it’s just Tylin doing what he does best. I believe that when he comes through with this it will be a huge boost for him and this will be something for him [that] he can help other people, knowing he overcame it himself, said Tim. Doctors aren’t sure what caused the stroke, but Tylin is starting to regain mobility on the right side of his body and he can stand and take a few steps. At the moment, the focus is mainly on his speech and fine motor skills. Related: Stroke risk factors are on the rise among young people, doctors warn Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

