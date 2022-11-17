Wilson defeats two-time defending champion Emmaus in PIAA Class 3A hockey semifinal

Few people expected lightning to strike the same place twice, especially on a frigid night in Hamburg.

But a thrilling goal in the closing seconds of Wednesday’s PIAA Class 3A field hockey semifinal turned the cold into its greatest moment ever and sent Wilson to the state championship game for the second time in four years.

Caroline Horace scored on an assist from Erika Culp with 4.2 seconds remaining to lift Wilson to a 2–1 victory over two-time defending champions and previously undefeated Emmaus.

The last time Emmaus lost was in the state semi-final against Wilson in 2019 in Hamburg. The Hornets, winners of 14 total state championships, are now 203-4 since 2015 with the last two losses to Wilson on the same field.

We came into this game knowing we were the underdog, Wilson coach Kim Underwood said, knowing we had to play hard, leave everything behind on this field and trust our teammates.

The win sends District 3 runner-up Wilson (24-2-1) into Saturday’s 3pm state championship game in Cumberland Valley to face the winner of Wednesday’s late semifinal between Lower Dauphin and Conestoga.

Wilson defeated Lower Dauphin in the 2019 PIAA Class 3A championship game.

District 11 champion Emmaus (25-1) took a 1-0 half-time lead on a goal from Ava Zerfass early in the second quarter.

The Green Hornets dominated for much of the first half, but were not denied any more goals by a stingy Wilson defense and sophomore goaltender Catherine Wolf. Wolf had seven saves in the first half and twelve before the game.

Wolf, who was battling for the goalkeeper’s starting position at the start of the season, made three successive saves in the second half to avoid another Emmaüs goal.

Our defense played very composed tonight, Wolf said. We worked together with a lot of communication. A lot of hard work has gone into it.

Wilson leveled the score five minutes into the second half after a goal from Grace Chisholm assisted by Emma Staron.

The match remained level until the final seconds as Wolf continued to keep Emmaus powerful strike on one target.

That was one of the best performances a Pennsylvania state goalie will have this season, Underwood said. She has grown and developed into a confident goalkeeper all season. I’m just so impressed with the way she plays and rises to the challenge.

Wilson had a chance to take the lead early in the fourth quarter when Horace took a pass from Culp and rammed a hard shot off the post.

With both teams looking for overtime to establish a trip to the state championship, Culp got clear on another breakaway with Horace leading the way. Culp got the ball to Horace inside the circle and the Wilson sophomore fired a shot past Emmaus goalie Emma Cari with just 4.2 seconds left.

We play to the last second, Horace said. We always practice that. We just trust each other. We all have really good chemistry.

From 100 yards out Wolf watched the ball cross the goal line and after the celebration admitted with relief that there would be no extra time.

I was ecstatic, Wolf said. Everything else just melted away. It was like the best moment ever.