Xue Fei won two bronze medals at the National Table Tennis Championships, but he regrets and gains confidence_Competition_Bolin_Combination

Xue Fei’s profile picture.Xinhua News Agency

On November 12, the 2022 National Table Tennis Championships ended in Huangshi. The Hubei men’s team won a total of three bronze medals in team and doubles. As the team’s number one player, Xue Fei won two bronze medals. Although he failed to achieve the goal of winning the gold he promised for the competition, his performance in this competition was remarkable, making people see that he has the power to reach the top podium.

The competition was held in Yellowstone. Xue Fei set a “small goal” before the game, striving to win a gold medal at home and add luster to Hubei. With a strong desire to win, Xue Fei stepped onto the field. In the men’s team competition, Xue Fei has maintained a stable output, and the team has scored two points in many games. Although the Hubei men’s team failed to break the block of the previous champion Guangdong team in the semifinals, Xue Fei successively defeated the national players Zhou Qihao and Lin Gaoyuan in the match, which made people see his skill.

In the ensuing men’s doubles match, Xue Fei was great again – in the quarterfinals, his and Hebei player Liang Yanzhu’s cross-provincial combination defeated the combination led by Olympic champion Xu Xin 3:1, this time breaking out. biggest setback in the men’s doubles competition of the National Championships.

Before the match, the combination of Xu Xin and Xu Chenhao was seen by the outside world as the favorites to win the championship. Especially Xu Xin, although he has participated in fewer competitions recently, still showed good combat effectiveness in the previous men’s team competitions. But the process and results of this match were unexpected. In the match, Xue Fei’s team was obviously more active and active, and became the side to control the situation, effectively giving the opponent no chance, and finally won by a big score and advanced to the semifinals. Unfortunately, Xue Fei and Liang Yanzhu faced the combination of Yuan Licen and Xiang Peng in the semifinals. With a lead of 7:5 in the first game, they let their opponents score 6 points in a row and ultimately missed out on the gold medal competition by 2:4.

In addition, in the men’s singles competition, Xue Fei “unfortunately” met the “top card” Fan Zhendong of the national table tennis team in the 1/8 final. Xue Fei was suppressed by his opponents and failed to perform at his full level, losing 0:3. Although he failed to achieve a breakthrough, every time he played against a Grand Slam player it was a rare opportunity to “level up”.

Xue Fei, 23 years old this year, has been practicing since he was 6 years old. In 2007, he left his hometown and came to Wuhan, where he began to receive more systematic training under the guidance of coach Shen Bolin. In 2010, Xue Fei won the national youth championship, and then entered the provincial team and national training team, and won the men’s team championship in Chengdu Station of the International Youth Professional Tour for the Chinese team, the team championship in the Asian Youth Championship, ranked second in the men’s singles and second place in the men’s singles in the Pyongyang Open. Single championship and other achievements.

In 2017, Xue Fei ushered in the first big explosion of his career. At the World Youth Table Tennis Championships that year, he won four world-class championships in the men’s team, men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles in one event, making him a world-class champion. A rising star in table tennis. In recent years, Xue Fei trained with the national team. Among a large number of masters in the national table tennis team, although he achieved not too excellent results, he has quietly improved his skills and accumulated strength. The excellent performance in this championship proved that his previous efforts were not in vain.

“Xue Fei’s performance in this competition is very good. People can see his recent efforts and great progress. His forehand used to be weaker, but after two years of intensive training, his forehand has grown. A qualitative leap. Whether it’s a team match or a singles match, Xue Fei’s forehand usage rate has increased significantly compared to before, and his scoring rate has also increased significantly. Shen Bolin, the coach of the Wuhan table tennis team, commented: “Before the game, when Xue Fei communicated with me, he said that he really wanted to win a gold medal for Hubei at home. Although it was a pity that he failed in the end, we saw more room for improvement in him throughout the game and we also had a lot of respect for him. More expectations. He told me that he is very grateful to the leaders of the provincial and municipal sports bureaus for their help and support over the years. He will move forward with a grateful heart and do everything he can to achieve greater success.

The day before the National Championships ended. Shen Bolin posted in his circle of friends a list of men’s singles champions over the years in the national championships, and @ “Next stop, I’m waiting for you”, and Xue Fei replied with three small icons of “Come on”. “Yes, start from scratch at the end of the game. Athletes must constantly have new goals before they can achieve new achievements. This year is the first year of the new cycle and Xue Fei will continue to work hard.” Shen Bolin said.

(Chang Lin, Changjiang Daily reporter)

