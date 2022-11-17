Full list of test, ODI and T20I luminaires in 2023





Pakistan will play seven Tests, 11 ODIs and eight T20Is in 2023, excluding the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will take place in September and October respectively. Pakistan Cricket in 2023: Full International Men’s Team Schedule Pakistan v New Zealand (home) December 2022 – January 2023 Two Tests and three ODIs, the first Test starting on Boxing Day before the rest of the tour takes place in January. Pakistan v West Indies (home) January 2023 A three-game T20I series. It is the second time for the Windies to tour Pakistan in 12 months after playing an ODI series in Pakistan in June. Pakistan v New Zealand (home) April – May 2023 New Zealand is back in town for more white-ball cricket. A long tour, they play against each other in five ODIs and five T20Is. Sri Lanka v Pakistan (away) July 2023 A two match test series in Sri Lanka. The two teams played each other in a two-match Test series in 2022, which was drawn with one draw. Afghanistan v Pakistan (Neutral) August 2023 Three ODIs that will serve as the final warm-ups for the white-ball competitions to follow. The games will likely be held at a neutral venue. Asia cup September 2023 A historic event, Pakistan will host a major tournament for the first time in decades. Sri Lanka will try to defend their crown on Pakistani soil. Cricket World Cup October – November 2023 Pakistan will be looking to better their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign and win the ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time since 1992. The tournament will be held in India. Australia v Pakistan (away) December 2023 – January 2024 Three exhibition games away to Australia. The first time they tour the country since their 2019/2020 tour.

