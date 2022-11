Maryland Football Notebook: “A Desperate Man” | Taulia bounce back

Mike Lockley noted on Tuesday that “there’s nothing more dangerous than a desperate man with nothing to lose,” and his players are feeling that message heading into this weekend’s matchup with the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes. “I’d say yes,” offensive lineman Spencer Andersen said. “Because, of course, we have nothing to lose. Two-game losing streak, I mean, we also have everything to gain by getting one more win on our schedule. But you know, they have a tradition of winning there and I feel like they’re pushing themselves a little bit and we’re trying to upset them here. Injury update… Locksley added that he hopes the Terps will have a starting left guard Mason Lunsford back this weekend after missing several games with a concussion. Lunsford has started seven games this season and would be an important part of getting the attacking line back into shape. Taulia bounces back… Quarterback Valuia Tagovailoa has been a key figure in the recent struggles of the Terps, showing a marked decline since re-injuring his knee against Indiana. From missed pitches to taking too many sacks, Tagovailoa understands the issues and is eager to take things in a positive direction. “I think personally I just get the balls in my hand faster, you know, make quicker decisions, things like that,” Tagovailoa said. “Because the offense you know, we just have to go back to basics and you know, do what we did for bye week and things like that. I’m just going back to basics, it’s getting my footwork right, identifying the front cover and things like that, so I just need to get this thing back on track. The University of Virginia football program suffered unimaginable losses over the weekend when three players were killed after returning to campus on a charter bus after seeing a play in Washington, D.C. as part of a class. Locksley, who lost his son Meiko to gun violence, opened his press conference with his thoughts: “I would be remiss if I didn’t open up by extending our deepest condolences to our UVA football family and their program,” said Locksley. “You know our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Eliott, who I know personally, [I] have known him over the years. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his staff, their football program and then the UVA community and especially the families who have lost children. Really personal. When things like this happen, it puts a lot of things into perspective, especially since I was a father who lost a son to gun violence. [I] talked to our team about it yesterday and again, again, our thoughts and prayers are with them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://247sports.com/college/maryland/Article/Maryland-Football-Notebook-A-desperate-man-Taulia-Bounce-back-Injury-Update-197777233/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos