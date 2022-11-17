Division I Men’s ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point

Connect with us

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (“ITA”) today released the NCAA Division I Mens ITA Collegiate Tennis National Rankings, sponsored by Tennis-Point, featuring the Top 125 singles and Top 60 doubles teams at the end of the fall season.

At the top of the National Singles Rankings is Ethan Quinn of Georgia, who put together one of the most impressive fall seasons by a college freshman in recent history by winning the ITA Men’s All-American Championships from teammate Phillip Henning for his first Collegiate National Championship .

Just behind Quinn is another freshman who made waves this fall in Stanford’s Nishesh Basavareddy. After winning the Consolation Singles title at the All-American Championships, Basavareddy showed he was more than ready for the collegiate level by winning the National Fall Championships just a few weeks later in San Diego.

These two players are just two of the very talented group of freshmen and/or newcomers who excelled this fall as five newcomers in the Top 26 of the November 16th National Singles Rankings.

In doubles, Toby Samuel and Connor Thompson (South Carolina) All-American Men’s Doubles champions barely beat National Fall Championship Doubles champions Andrew Lutschaunig and JJ Tracy (Ohio State) for the No. 1 ranking.

Within the rest of the Top 15, several teams from outside the Power Five conferences are represented, with UTSA, UPenn, and Columbia all having teams that top the National Doubles Rankings.

For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, please visit our ITA Rankings Explained page which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these National Team Rankings.

  November 16, 2022

  November 16, 2022
Rank Players School File Previous
1 Toby Samuel/Connor Thomson south carolina 7-0 37
2 Andrew Lutschaunig / JJ Tracy ohio state 8-1 NO
3 Finn Bass / Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi Baylor 9-4 14
4 Alexander Young/Lui Maxted TCU 8-3 4
5 Birch Bugarij / Patrik Trhac Utah 8-1 NO
6 Alan Magadan/Sebastian Rodriguez UTSA 11-4 NO
T-7 Edoardo Graziani / Kevin Zhu Penn 9-3 20
T-7 Cleeve Harper / Eliot Spizzirri Texas 5-4 16
9 Nathan Rodrigues / Fabien Salle Louisville 15-4 48
10 Tanapatt Nirundorn / Togan Tokac Florida 8-3 NO
11 Joshua Charlton / Quinn Vandecasteele Oregon 9-3 5
12 Stefan Dostanic/Bradley Frye USC 7-4 2
13 Jordan Chrysostom / Ryan Fishback Virginia Tech 4-1 15
14 Andrew Fenty / Gavin Young Michigan 8-3 NO
15 Max Westphal / Theo Winegar Colombia 10-5 21
16 Jack Clements/Louis Delcour South Alabama 8-1 NO
17 Ryan Goetz / Chris Rodesch Virginia 2-0 NO
18 Brian Cernoch / Ryan Seggerman North Carolina 4-3 T-26
19 Trent Bryde/Ethan Quinn Georgia 3-3 NO
20 Stefan Latinovic / Nick Watson LSU 9-2 NO
21 Rafa Izquierdo Luque / Joseph Wayand NC state 7-2 NO
22 Maxwell Benson/Dusan Milanovic Presbyterian 13-3 NO
23 Ryan Fishback / Alberto Orso Virginia Tech 6-4 NO
24 Gabriel Huber / Michael Minasyan Wisconsin 7-3 NO
25 Emile Hudd / Shunsuke Mitsui Tennessee 2-1 7
26 Oskar Brostrom Poulsen / Francisco Rocha Middle Tennessee 6-4 31
27 Yuta Kikuchi / Carl Emil Overbeck California 4-0 NO
28 Leyton Cronje / Bogdan Pavel UCF 3-0 24
29 Matisse Bobichon / Rayane Stal VCU 7-2 NO
T-30 Juan Lopez de Azcona/Filippo Moroni Wake up Boss 5-1 NO
T-30 Karlo Kajin / Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez Louisiana 8-2 NO
32 Nicolas Acevedo/Filip Krolo Florida Atlantic Ocean 6-1 NO
33 Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter Texas A&M 6-3 25
34 Daniel De Jonge / Tim Zeitvogel Pepperdine 10-5 NO
35 Harry Rock/David Stevenson Memphis 2-0 NO
36 Rodrigo Crespo / Jonas Hartenstein North Florida 3-2 NO
37 Nate Bonetto/Axel Neve Florida 3-0 NO
38 Martins Rocens / Fons Van Sambeek NC state 6-2 29
39 Benjamin Kittay / Ryan Seggerman North Carolina 2-1 NO
40 Ronan Jachuck/Daniel Milavsky Harvard 5-3 NO
41 Kent Hunter / Shunsuke Mitsui Tennessee 3-2 NO
42 Carles Hernandez / Nemanja Malesevic Mississippi state 5-2 NO
T-43 Luc Boulier / Sam Landau Indiana 3-1 NO
T-43 Jonah Braswell / Lukas Greif Florida 4-2 NO
45 JJ Bianchi/Max Motlagh Boston college 1-1 NO
46 Pablo Alemany / David Stevenson Memphis 5-1 50
47 Jacob Bickersteth / Gavin Young Michigan 1-1 NO
48 Mathis DebruOliver Okonkwo Illinois 5-2 NO
49 Michael Heller/Andrew Zhang Duke 5-2 NO
50 Max Damm/Randy Wilson Gulf Coast of Florida 2-0 NO
51 Kevin HuempfnerHunter Robbins Florida Atlantic Ocean 5-1 NO
52 Thomas Brennan / Alvaro Huete butler 5-3 NO
53 Adam Gaber / Ezekiel Santalla tulsa 4-5 NO
54 Younes Lalami / Brandon Perez Ancient lordship 7-3 NO
55 Blake Croyder/Britton Johnston Georgia 5-1 NO
56 Will Mayew/David Mizrahi Louisville 10-5 NO
57 Jordan Hasson/Mark Mandlik Oklahoma 4-0 NO
58 Emile Hudd / Kent Hunter Tennessee 1-0 NO
59 Tadeas Paroulek / Zsombor Velcz Baylor 4-2 NO
60 Adrien Burdet / Alan Sau Arkansas 3-3 NO
