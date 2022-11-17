Sports
Division I Men’s ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (“ITA”) today released the NCAA Division I Mens ITA Collegiate Tennis National Rankings, sponsored by Tennis-Point, featuring the Top 125 singles and Top 60 doubles teams at the end of the fall season.
At the top of the National Singles Rankings is Ethan Quinn of Georgia, who put together one of the most impressive fall seasons by a college freshman in recent history by winning the ITA Men’s All-American Championships from teammate Phillip Henning for his first Collegiate National Championship .
Just behind Quinn is another freshman who made waves this fall in Stanford’s Nishesh Basavareddy. After winning the Consolation Singles title at the All-American Championships, Basavareddy showed he was more than ready for the collegiate level by winning the National Fall Championships just a few weeks later in San Diego.
These two players are just two of the very talented group of freshmen and/or newcomers who excelled this fall as five newcomers in the Top 26 of the November 16th National Singles Rankings.
In doubles, Toby Samuel and Connor Thompson (South Carolina) All-American Men’s Doubles champions barely beat National Fall Championship Doubles champions Andrew Lutschaunig and JJ Tracy (Ohio State) for the No. 1 ranking.
Within the rest of the Top 15, several teams from outside the Power Five conferences are represented, with UTSA, UPenn, and Columbia all having teams that top the National Doubles Rankings.
For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, please visit our ITA Rankings Explained page which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these National Team Rankings.
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- National singles automated rankings
- November 16, 2022
*Fr/Nc = freshman or newcomer who did not qualify for a September preseason Top 125 ranking
- National dual automated rankings
- November 16, 2022
|Rank
|Players
|School
|File
|Previous
|1
|Toby Samuel/Connor Thomson
|south carolina
|7-0
|37
|2
|Andrew Lutschaunig / JJ Tracy
|ohio state
|8-1
|NO
|3
|Finn Bass / Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi
|Baylor
|9-4
|14
|4
|Alexander Young/Lui Maxted
|TCU
|8-3
|4
|5
|Birch Bugarij / Patrik Trhac
|Utah
|8-1
|NO
|6
|Alan Magadan/Sebastian Rodriguez
|UTSA
|11-4
|NO
|T-7
|Edoardo Graziani / Kevin Zhu
|Penn
|9-3
|20
|T-7
|Cleeve Harper / Eliot Spizzirri
|Texas
|5-4
|16
|9
|Nathan Rodrigues / Fabien Salle
|Louisville
|15-4
|48
|10
|Tanapatt Nirundorn / Togan Tokac
|Florida
|8-3
|NO
|11
|Joshua Charlton / Quinn Vandecasteele
|Oregon
|9-3
|5
|12
|Stefan Dostanic/Bradley Frye
|USC
|7-4
|2
|13
|Jordan Chrysostom / Ryan Fishback
|Virginia Tech
|4-1
|15
|14
|Andrew Fenty / Gavin Young
|Michigan
|8-3
|NO
|15
|Max Westphal / Theo Winegar
|Colombia
|10-5
|21
|16
|Jack Clements/Louis Delcour
|South Alabama
|8-1
|NO
|17
|Ryan Goetz / Chris Rodesch
|Virginia
|2-0
|NO
|18
|Brian Cernoch / Ryan Seggerman
|North Carolina
|4-3
|T-26
|19
|Trent Bryde/Ethan Quinn
|Georgia
|3-3
|NO
|20
|Stefan Latinovic / Nick Watson
|LSU
|9-2
|NO
|21
|Rafa Izquierdo Luque / Joseph Wayand
|NC state
|7-2
|NO
|22
|Maxwell Benson/Dusan Milanovic
|Presbyterian
|13-3
|NO
|23
|Ryan Fishback / Alberto Orso
|Virginia Tech
|6-4
|NO
|24
|Gabriel Huber / Michael Minasyan
|Wisconsin
|7-3
|NO
|25
|Emile Hudd / Shunsuke Mitsui
|Tennessee
|2-1
|7
|26
|Oskar Brostrom Poulsen / Francisco Rocha
|Middle Tennessee
|6-4
|31
|27
|Yuta Kikuchi / Carl Emil Overbeck
|California
|4-0
|NO
|28
|Leyton Cronje / Bogdan Pavel
|UCF
|3-0
|24
|29
|Matisse Bobichon / Rayane Stal
|VCU
|7-2
|NO
|T-30
|Juan Lopez de Azcona/Filippo Moroni
|Wake up Boss
|5-1
|NO
|T-30
|Karlo Kajin / Alejandro Sanchez Gonzalez
|Louisiana
|8-2
|NO
|32
|Nicolas Acevedo/Filip Krolo
|Florida Atlantic Ocean
|6-1
|NO
|33
|Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter
|Texas A&M
|6-3
|25
|34
|Daniel De Jonge / Tim Zeitvogel
|Pepperdine
|10-5
|NO
|35
|Harry Rock/David Stevenson
|Memphis
|2-0
|NO
|36
|Rodrigo Crespo / Jonas Hartenstein
|North Florida
|3-2
|NO
|37
|Nate Bonetto/Axel Neve
|Florida
|3-0
|NO
|38
|Martins Rocens / Fons Van Sambeek
|NC state
|6-2
|29
|39
|Benjamin Kittay / Ryan Seggerman
|North Carolina
|2-1
|NO
|40
|Ronan Jachuck/Daniel Milavsky
|Harvard
|5-3
|NO
|41
|Kent Hunter / Shunsuke Mitsui
|Tennessee
|3-2
|NO
|42
|Carles Hernandez / Nemanja Malesevic
|Mississippi state
|5-2
|NO
|T-43
|Luc Boulier / Sam Landau
|Indiana
|3-1
|NO
|T-43
|Jonah Braswell / Lukas Greif
|Florida
|4-2
|NO
|45
|JJ Bianchi/Max Motlagh
|Boston college
|1-1
|NO
|46
|Pablo Alemany / David Stevenson
|Memphis
|5-1
|50
|47
|Jacob Bickersteth / Gavin Young
|Michigan
|1-1
|NO
|48
|Mathis DebruOliver Okonkwo
|Illinois
|5-2
|NO
|49
|Michael Heller/Andrew Zhang
|Duke
|5-2
|NO
|50
|Max Damm/Randy Wilson
|Gulf Coast of Florida
|2-0
|NO
|51
|Kevin HuempfnerHunter Robbins
|Florida Atlantic Ocean
|5-1
|NO
|52
|Thomas Brennan / Alvaro Huete
|butler
|5-3
|NO
|53
|Adam Gaber / Ezekiel Santalla
|tulsa
|4-5
|NO
|54
|Younes Lalami / Brandon Perez
|Ancient lordship
|7-3
|NO
|55
|Blake Croyder/Britton Johnston
|Georgia
|5-1
|NO
|56
|Will Mayew/David Mizrahi
|Louisville
|10-5
|NO
|57
|Jordan Hasson/Mark Mandlik
|Oklahoma
|4-0
|NO
|58
|Emile Hudd / Kent Hunter
|Tennessee
|1-0
|NO
|59
|Tadeas Paroulek / Zsombor Velcz
|Baylor
|4-2
|NO
|60
|Adrien Burdet / Alan Sau
|Arkansas
|3-3
|NO
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wearecollegetennis.com/2022/11/16/di-mens-rankings-nov-16/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Division I Men’s ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- ‘It’s not appropriate’: Xi confronts Trudeau at G20 over leaked meeting
- India’s G20 Presidency will be action-oriented: PM Modi : The Tribune India
- Best Aviator Sunglasses for Men: Top Picks | Most Wanted Products
- US Air Force divestment plan to invest is too risky
- Maryland Football Notebook: “A Desperate Man” | Taulia bounce back
- Without Fox News, Ivanka and Twitter, Trump says he’s the right candidate for the White House again
- No truth to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foreign conspiracy claims: US State Department
- Boris Johnson, Roberta Metsola and Bob Woodward will be in Portugal this month – Actualidade
- Isla Fisher’s Winter Wonderland Dress Will Get You In The Holiday Spirit | Arena
- G20 with India at the helm will be inclusive and action-oriented: PM Modi | India News
- Young Talent, Big Science and Hundreds of High-Tech Manufacturing Companies Network at Precision Fair